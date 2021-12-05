Covid-19 Delta outbreak: No new cases in Bay of Plenty and Lakes, two in hospital in BOP

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

There are no new Covid-19 community cases in the Bay of Plenty or Lakes District Health Boards today.

There are two people in hospital in Bay of Plenty.

The total cases in the community are Lakes 30, 20 of whom have recovered, BOP 72, 3 of whom have recovered.

There are 135 new cases in New Zealand today, 76 people in hospital, and seven in ICU.

The new community cases are in Auckland, Waikato, and Canterbury.

Vaccine passes

There have now been more than 3.7 million My Vaccine Passes issued, including more than 82,000 on Sunday.

The Ministry of Healh said the first weekend with My Vaccine Passes in use went smoothly, with no major issues reported.

On Thursday night the Ministry of Health began emailing temporary exemptions to people who are waiting for individual assistance needed to obtain their My Vaccine Pass.

By Friday afternoon, 65,497 temporary exemptions had been provided.

There are still about 11,000 people whose email address or contact details were not clear, and we are working through this to provide them exemptions.

Locations of interest:

December 5 update

Tauranga and Mount Maunganui

St Mary's Anglican Church Mt Maunganui: December 1 between 10.30am and 1.45pm

New World Gate Pa: December 1 between 1.15pm and 4pm.

PaK'nSave Cameron Rd Tauranga: December 1 between 1.15pm and 4pm.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

December 4 update

Tauranga, Te Puke and Mount Maunganui

Maketu Landing Dairy Maketu: November 28 between 7.19am and 8.39am

St Vincent De Paul Tauranga Op Shop: November 29 between 2.30pm and 4.40pm.

Te Puke New World: December 1 between 12.12pm and 1.59pm.

Waipuna Hospice Shop Te Puke: December 2 between 1.47pm and 3.02pm

Countdown Te Puke: December 2 between 2pm and 3.15pm.

New World Supermarket, Gate Pa: December 1 between 12.15pm and 1.30pm

Bridgestone Tyres, Te Puke: December 1 between 9.54am and 11.04am

Bethlehem Baptist Church Bethlehem: November 29 between 9am and 11.30am

Tauranga Hospital Emergency Department Tauranga: November 29 between 3.45pm and 5pm.

Te Puke Home Cookery Te Puke: December 1 between 9.49am and 10.54am.

Countdown Pāpāmoa: November 30 between 2.30pm and 8pm.

Cameronian Dairy Tauranga: November 29 between 2.20pm and 3.45pm.

Advantage Tyres Te Puke: December 1 between 11.51am and 12.21pm.

Bunnings Warehouse Mt Maunganui: November 27 between 12pm and 2.10pm.

The Warehouse Pāpāmoa, Pāpāmoa Beach: November 26 between 1.45pm and 3.30pm.

Supercheap Auto Mount Maunganui: November 27 between 12.15pm and 2pm.

Doug Jarvis Butcher & Deli Pāpāmoa Beach: November 26 between 1.15pm and 3.30pm.

Pāpāmoa Library: November 30 between 1.15pm and 4pm

Gull Te Puke: November 26 between 8.30am and 9.30am

Z Central Parade Mount Maunganui: November 23 and 24 between 4.45am and 7am.

JB Hi-Fi Bayfair Mount Maunganui: December 1 between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Farmers Bayfair Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Bendon Outlet Fashion Island, Pāpāmoa: November 30 between 12.15pm and 1.30pm

Bunnings Warehouse, Mt Maunganui: November 30 between 9.45am and 11am.

Paper Plus Pāpāmoa Plaza: December 1 between 12.45pm and 2.15pm

Life Pharmacy Bayfair, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Bayfair Shopping Centre, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Mecca Maxima Bayfair, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Anyone who visited these locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Taupō

McDonalds Taupō: November 30 between 11am and 3pm

Taharepa Bakehouse and Cafe, Taupō: November 29 between 2.15pm and 3.10pm

WOF and REGO Centre Vehicle Testing, Taupo: November 30 between 11am and 12pm

Anyone who visited these locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

