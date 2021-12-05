Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Bay lifeguards to be vaccinated by January 1

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

Getting vaccinated is a "no-brainer" for most surf lifesaving clubs around the Bay of Plenty.

Surf Lifesaving New Zealand has mandated that all lifeguards, including both volunteers and paid staff, were required to get their jabs by January 1 of 2022.

Jamie Troughton, chairman of the Mount Maunganui Surf Lifesaving Club, said the mandate didn't pose any problem for his lifeguards.

In fact, they had already introduced a mandatory vaccination policy last month.

Given the lifeguards often interacted with emergency services, he said vaccines were a "no-brainer" to keep his lifeguards and the public safe.

Jamie Troughton, chairman of the Mount Maunganui Surf Lifesaving Club, said getting vaccinated was no problem for his lifeguards. Photo / Dscribe Media Services

He did say a few club members were "wavering" on whether or not to get vaccinated, but the vast majority were on board.

The Papamoa Surf Lifesaving Club said it was committed to protecting beachgoers.

"Our priority is the safety of our volunteers and the safety of the public we are serving," club chairman Ross Merrett said.

"We are committed to working closely with Surf Lifesaving New Zealand and other local clubs to ensure we can meet the requirements of the vaccination mandate."

However, Pukehina's chairman of Surf Rescue, Boyd Harris, said enforcing the mandate raised some difficult issues.

His club was holding off giving out information about vaccination requirements to its lifeguards, as it was waiting on more guidance from Surf Lifesaving New Zealand.



He felt it wasn't clear how his club should practically implement the mandate, given the sensitivities they had to take into account.

"The thing that everyone keeps sort of forgetting in this thing is that people have still got the right to privacy, they've still got the right to refuse medical process.

"We all understand why we need to get jabbed - it's the actual physical practicalities, and what happens with the ones that choose not to, which they've got every right to.

"It's easy to make a broad-brush rule, but it's up to us people on the ground to actually make sense of it."

Pukehina Surf Rescue Club captain Chrissie Nairn and chairman Boyd Harris. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Pukehina has no paid members in its club, so including volunteers in the requirements meant it had a big task to implement the mandate.

Harris praised a podcast recorded by Surf Lifesaving's medical director for lifeguards, explaining the need for the vaccine and correcting misinformation.

In terms of whether there would be resistance to getting jabbed among his lifeguards, Harris said the club would "cross that bridge when we come to it".

Regardless of the difficulties, he said he was confident there would be no staffing issues at all this summer.

"Anecdotally, I know most of our guys are jabbed anyway."

Avan Polo, Surf Life Saving New Zealand Eastern Region manager, said the organisation was working to provide clarity for clubs.

"There is uncertainty [involved in enforcing mandates] which is difficult for everyone.

"We are working with the relevant agencies to try and make it as clear and simple for clubs, as to what their responsibilities are and allow them to make the appropriate decisions for their clubs and community."

He also said only a small number of lifeguards had voiced displeasure with the mandate, and he anticipated no issues with patrolling numbers after January 1.

"We expect that the vast majority of lifeguards will be vaccinated by January 1st 2022, and it's encouraging to see that the wider Bay of Plenty population is nearing 90 per cent for first doses."