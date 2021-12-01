Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Bar, library among new locations of interest

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says that the Omicron variant is "not a cause for panic" as NZ experts track its impact overseas. Video / Pool

Covid in Bay of Plenty

• Rotorua bakery opts out of enforcing vaccine passes

• Five confirmed Covid cases at Te Akau ki Pāpāmoa School

• Destiny Church pastor to fight Covid-19 public health order charges

• Rotorua and Taupō councils bar unvaccinated from most public facilities

Latest case numbers for the region will be released after 1pm with several new locations of interest announced this morning.

They include the Tauranga Library, a bar, food locations and service stations.

Wednesday's cases

The Ministry announced there were four new cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region on Wednesday and no further cases in the Lakes area. The total active cases for Bay of Plenty is 61 while Lakes remains at 23.

All the Bay of Plenty cases are in the Tauranga area, and are close contacts of previously reported cases, and are self-isolating at home.

There were 146 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand yesterday and 83 people in hospital, ​two in Waikato and the remainder in Auckland.

Meanwhile, parents have praised the actions of a Pāpāmoa primary school described as "an emerging cluster" as it responds to more positive Covid-19 cases.

Where you can get your Covid-19 vaccination for Thursday December 2:

Rotorua

• 7am to 8am Ranolf Medical Centre, appointment only

• 7.30am to 4.30pm Covid-19 Immunisation Hub, next to Noel Leeming (free coffee in first hour)

• 9am to 4.45pm Owhata Medical Centre Pharmacy, book in

• 9.30am to 5pm Unichem The Mall Pharmacy, drop in or book

• 9.45am to 2pm Owhata Pharmacy, 553 Te Ngae Rd, drop in or call (07) 345 9438 to book

• 9.15am to 7pm Unichem Central Pharmacy, book for 6pm to 7pm, otherwise drop-in

• 3pm to 8pm Te Arawa drive-Through, 33 Clayton Rd, free hāngī

Taupō

• 8am to 5pm Taupō Health Centre, 113 Te Heu Heu St, drop in, open to all

• 8am to 5pm Taupō Medical Centre, 117 Te Heu Heu St, drop-in, open to all

• 8.30am to 4.30pm Covid-19 Immunisation Hub, 6/29 Totara St (last appointment 3.50pm)

• 6pm to 7.30pm Unichem MainStreet Pharmacy, Tongariro St, bookings essential

Tūrangi

• 8.30am to 6pm Pihanga Health, book or walk in

Locations of interest:

Tauranga and Western Bay

• Martys Pool Bar Tauranga Wed, 24 Nov 7:45pm - 10pm

• PAK'nSAVE Cameron Road Tauranga Sun, 28 Nov 4:45 PM - 7pm

• Papamoa Sports Tennis Club, November 26, 4.30pm-6pm.

• The Martial Arts Academy Papamoa. November 22. 3.45pm-5.30pm. Anyone who was at this location on Monday, November 22, 3.45pm-5.30pm needs to self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed.

• Farmers Bayfair, November 22, 4.27pm-6pm

• Papamoa Plaza, November 22, 5.18pm-6.40pm

• Kmart Bethlehem, November 20, 10.45am-11.20am

• Mount Maunganui Toy Library, November 20, 10.05am-11.20am

• BP Bethlehem, November 20, 10.14am-12.15pm

• Papamoa Sports and Recreation Centre, November 23 and 24, 2.45pm-6.30pm and 2.45pm-5.30pm.

• Gull Te Puke, November 26, 8.30am-9.30am.

• Warehouse Fraser Cove, Tauranga, November 19, 0.15am-12pm.

• Paengaroa Liquor Store, November 19, 6.30pm-7.40pm.

Rotorua and Taupō

• Millennium Hotel Rotorua, Tuesday, November 23, 10am-11.59pm; Wednesday, November 24, 12am-11pm; Thursday, November 25, 12am-10am.

• Skyline Rotorua, Wednesday, November 24, 11.04am-12.30pm.

• Gull Lake Road Koutu, Rotorua, November 20, 7am-8.20am

• Lake Taupo Holiday Resort, November 22, 10am-2.30pm.

• Dixie Browns Taupō, November 22, 8.30am-11am.

• McDonald's Te Ngae, November 19, 7am-8.20am.

• Gold Star Bakery Patrick's Pies Mangakakahi, November 18, 6.03am-7.28am

Whakatāne

• Whakatane Hospital Emergency Department, Sunday, November 21, 2pm-6.15pm.

Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.

The ministry said anyone who was at one of these locations should self-isolate and test immediately then again on day 5 after they were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.