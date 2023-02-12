Nervous wait as Cyclone Gabrielle looms, police warn ahead of a ‘battle of the hoods,’ and Red Cross gear up to support Turkey and Syria in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A public health expert says the decision to cut Covid-19-related general practice funding by about 70 per cent is a move towards treating the virus as “just another condition”.

Starting on Monday, people will need to pay for Covid-19 related visits after the Government changed eligibility for free virus healthcare except for Māori, Pasifika, those with a disability, over 65 or have a high-risk medical condition.

Rapid antigen tests (RATs) and vaccinations would remain free.

Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service interim director of outbreak response, Matt Hannant, said chart reviews for all cases, post-hospital discharge follow-ups and patient-initiated follow-ups within six weeks of diagnosis would no longer be funded following consultation from the primary care sector.

New funding had been introduced to support pharmacist-initiated supply of antivirals, Hannant said.

Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director Dr Bryan Betty said, under the new model, GPs would get about 70 per cent less funding.

University of Waikato professor of public health Ross Lawrenson said the decision was a move towards treating Covid-19 as “just another condition”.

“We haven’t moved there completely and the policies around isolating at home are still a major imposition for employers but otherwise, we are beginning to regularise our management.”

University of Waikato professor of public health Ross Lawrenson. Photo / Supplied

Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty chief medical officer Dr Luke Bradford said from the beginning of the pandemic anybody with any respiratory illness was predominantly seen in a separate clinical space but their GP consults were free and funded by the Government.

“What’s changing is the proportion of the population who are now getting free consults has been reduced.”

Bradford said there were going to be posters in waiting rooms informing patients of the changes and receptionists would be clarifying costs with patients at the point of booking.

“I think in reality there will be a bit of confusion because people have had a prolonged period of not paying when they’ve had coughs and colds.”

Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty chief medical officer Dr Luke Bradford. Photo / Mead Norton

Bradford said the majority of patients were now managing Covid-19 as a mild viral infection.

“It’s possible we will see a drop off in demand.

“Covid-19 has become endemic. It will be with us indefinitely like every viral epidemic has been.”

Katikati GP Dr Vicky Jones said her medical centre held an emergency board meeting to discuss how the changes would affect patient flow.

“We will bare the brunt of patients’ ire when they are asked for copayments on Monday,” Jones said.

“We have been told that Covid needs to become ‘business as usual’ but at the same time maintain our infection control processes.”

In her opinion, under the new funding model general practices would not have the resources to manage those with symptoms of Covid or an active Covid infection to the level of care they have previously.

“Currently we dedicate a doctor every day, seven days a week, to manage those with Covid. The initial assessment for those with Covid takes 20 to 30 minutes.

Katikati GP Dr Vicky Jones. Photo / Supplied

“Patients will be encouraged to RAT at home but Katikati has a high elderly patient population who find this difficult and will rely on us.”

Jones said the new funding model amplified problems facing general practices to “crisis point”.

Minister of Health and Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall was approached for comment.

People still eligible for free Covid-19 healthcare:

If you are at higher risk of becoming very sick with Covid-19, you are still eligible for free healthcare from your doctor.

This protects those who are most at risk of getting very ill from Covid-19, including:

People with high-risk medical conditions

Māori

Pacific peoples

People with disabilities

Those over the age of 65

Anyone else that meets the criteria for access to antiviral medicines

Testing and vaccination remain free

Free rapid antigen tests (RATs) are available for everyone from participating collection centres.

Source: Ministry of Health