Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Tauranga Crossing to provide new vaccination centre for residents

The Tauranga Crossing vaccination clinic is inside the shopping centre on the ground floor. Photo / File

The Tauranga Crossing vaccination clinic is inside the shopping centre on the ground floor. Photo / File

The region's latest vaccination walk-in clinic opens at Tauranga Crossing today.

The centre will be able to vaccinate up to 500 people a day and will be open from 9am to 6pm, seven days a week.

The centre has been opened by Bay of Plenty District Health Board and Pharmacy Care Group to "help more Bay of Plenty residents get vaccinated close to home".

Tauranga Crossing chief executive Lauren Riley said they were proud to help the community by providing a familiar and easily accessible location for residents to receive their vaccination.

"We're proud to be playing a part in New Zealand's biggest-ever mass vaccination effort."

The Tauranga Crossing vaccination clinic is inside the shopping centre on the ground floor.

Entry is via the ground floor of the multi-deck carpark. People will need to register and make an appointment via Book My Vaccine, bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz.

Key information to prepare for vaccination at Tauranga Crossing

• Appointments can be booked at bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz. Please arrive 10 minutes before your appointment.

• Walk-in vaccinations are permitted and the clinic will try to accommodate you, but booked appointments will be prioritised. Walk-in patients may not be able to receive the vaccine depending on the schedule for the day.

• It is useful if you can bring your NHI number; while it isn't essential, it will make the registration faster. You will find your NHI number on a prescription or prescription receipt, X-ray or test result, or a letter from the hospital.

• It is recommended to eat a light meal before coming and bring water. People will need to remain at the centre immediately following their vaccination for 15 minutes, and will not be permitted a toilet break.

• Please do not come to the centre if you are unwell, are a close or casual contact of a Covid-19 positive case, or are awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test.

• This is not a Covid-19 testing centre.