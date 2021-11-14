Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Tauranga could have cases this week, health board says

Zizi Sparks
By
5 mins to read
"I don't think it's struck home how deadly this is," says Commission Chair Anne Tolley.

Covid-19 may be in the community as early as this week but Tauranga is as ready as it can be, the health board says.

The virus was detected in Taupō on Saturday and Rotorua on

