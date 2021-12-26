Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Six new cases in Bay of Plenty and four in hospital, 13 in Lakes

There were 126 new community cases over the past two days across New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

Two people are in ICU or HDU at Tauranga Hospital with Covid-19.

It comes as the Ministry of Health revealed there were six new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board and 13 in the Lakes DHB over the past two days.

There were 126 community cases nationwide over the same time frame. As of 1pm on Boxing Day, there were 47 cases in hospital and seven in ICU.

New cases over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were also found in Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Taranaki.

The BOP DHB is eerily close to 90 per cent of the eligible population being fully vaccinated, sitting at 89 per cent today . Ninety-three per cent had their first dose.

Lakes DHB had 87 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated and 92 per cent have their first dose.

There were also seven new Omicron cases identified at the border, taking the total to 45.

Meanwhile, 80 per cent of Māori nationwide are also fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the ministry reported today.

"This follows 454,492 of eligible Māori now having received their second dose."

The ministry is asking people to "play their part" this holiday season to reduce the spread of the virus over the break.

"Anyone with any symptoms that could be Covid-19 is asked to get a test, and remain where they are until they receive a negative result and are feeling better. For those away on holiday who test positive you will be contacted regarding your ongoing care," it said.

"Testing locations nationwide can be found on the Healthpoint website.

"People who are out and about are asked to wear a mask and maintain physical distance in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor spaces and scan in using the Covid-19 Tracer app.

"The vaccine remains our key defence against all variants of Covid-19, including Omicron. We continue to ask everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, including people who are now eligible for a booster dose."