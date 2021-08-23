Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: More than 100 contacts in Bay of Plenty DHB region

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald

More than 100 contacts of Covid-19 cases are isolating in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said, as of 8am Tuesday, 108 individual contacts had been registered in the National Contact Tracing Centre register as isolating in the Bay of Plenty DHB region.

As of Tuesday morning there were 107 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the community, 99 cases in Auckland and eight in Wellington. More than 14,000 contacts had now been identified.

"The Ministry of Health asks everyone in the Bay of Plenty to remain vigilant. Anyone experiencing cold or flu symptoms, should get tested and self-isolate until they have received their results," the spokesman said.

Contact tracing is carried out by Public Health Units and co-ordinated by the National Contact Tracing Centre at the Ministry of Health.

Due to ongoing investigations, information for some addresses is not yet listed.

The ministry spokesman said New Zealand's contact tracers were working tirelessly and at pace.

"We would like to acknowledge their incredible mahi, and thank everyone who has co-operated with contact tracers. You are doing your bit for New Zealand's fight against Covid-19.

"The number of contacts has increased significantly. This is something we expected as we identify and investigate more cases, and test in large numbers."

Locations of interest are added to the Ministry's website as quickly as possible, he said.

"We ask everyone who has recently visited Auckland, the Coromandel and Wellington to check these regularly. If you were at a location of interest, at the specified times, please self-isolate and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.