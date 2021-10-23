Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Lakes DHB readies for testing surge

A person infected with Covid-19 flew from Rotorua to Blenheim. Photo / Getty Images

News that a person infected with Covid-19 flew from Rotorua to Malborough has prompted the Lakes DHB to brace for extra testing demand.

The infected person flew from Rotorua on Thursday and is now isolating in Blenheim.

"It comes after the individual late last night returned a positive Covid-19 test result," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Lakes DHB Covid Incident Controller Gary Lees told the Rotorua Daily Post the testing team had been informed that there may be additional demand for testing as more details of the case emerge. Staffing will be adjusted as required, he said.

"People with symptoms or who were at any place of interest that is published should check the availability of testing locations on Healthpoint," Lees said.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing and details on the person's travel and related locations of interest will be released as soon as they were finalised.

"So far, initial investigations have identified a small number of close contacts who have been contacted and are currently isolating with tests arranged," the spokesperson said.

"In the meantime, we ask everyone in Rotorua and Blenheim to remain vigilant and to regularly check the locations of interest webpage.

"Anyone with any symptoms that could be Covid-19 – no matter how mild – are asked to call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice on getting a test, even if they are vaccinated."

The ministry was asked whether the person was from Rotorua but the spokesperson said it did not share information about individuals including their normal place of residence.

The ministry said in an earlier statement the current public health assessment was that the risk appeared low given the individual's likely late stage of infection.

"The individual flew from Rotorua and arrived in Blenheim on [Thursday]. The individual sought a test upon arrival after developing a sore throat. The initial test, including a follow-up swab, returned a weak positive result.

"Investigations into the source of the infection are under way. However, initial case interviews suggest the case is linked to the Te Awamutu cluster."

"Interviews are also being undertaken to determine any locations of interest."