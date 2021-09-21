Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Hauraki mayor says confusion reigns over level 4 borders

Hauraki Mayor Toby Adams at the section 70 boundary in Kaiaua. Photo / Alison Smith

Confusion once again on the boundaries of a ring-fenced community in level 4 lockdown has frustrated Hauraki Mayor Toby Adams, who says the Government should trust local leaders to help them.

On Monday, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield issued a "bespoke" level 4 lockdown for people around Mangatangi after the area recorded three new Covid-19 cases.

The phones began ringing at Hauraki District Council from residents seeking advice on whether they were inside the boundary and what to do, but Mayor Adams said the Government had given no more information to the council than what was announced to media.

"There was a lot of confusion on where that boundary was."

He said people were relying "100 per cent" on the police cordon to identify borders if they had no internet.

"Lots of people were struggling, they're ringing going 'what do we do? where do we go? where can we get food?' And they're stuck inside.

"Most are pretty savvy on Facebook and the telephone tree so the messages are getting out there now that we're getting them, but as of last night we had no more information than anyone did except for the Government," Adams said from the Kaiaua boundary on Tuesday.

He said the calls to the council were "constant".

"You've got local leaders and local councils that know their community best, share that information with them in confidence so they can get themselves ready. And when the community starts asking when you've made it public, you've got all the answers.

"That's where they turn to first. They don't turn to the Prime Minister to say 'what's the story?'. They try and find it online or they ring their local mayor. Sometimes they get online and you get different information and that adds to the confusion."

He believed many local communities relied upon their councils for information and trusted them: "Government doesn't give us that same level of trust and give us the information. It's frustrating."

Also springing to action was local iwi Ngati Paoa, Ngati Whanaunga and the Hauraki Maori Trust Board providing food and welfare packages to whanau and Te Korowai Hauora O Hauraki-Thames, which had swab tested 780 people for Covid-19 in the community.

A vaccination bus arrived and a resident said her mother - aged over 80 - had got vaccinated despite being hesitant before.

"She got tested and then got her first vaccination. It's close to home and a bit of a scare for everybody."

Riana Manuel, CEO of Te Korowai Hauora O Hauraki, said the marae and local iwi were mobilised assisting Waikato DHB nurses and Hauraki PHO to deliver what the community needed.

"That's how it works, you don't recreate the wheel, we have local boots on the ground and it's been fantastic from that point of view. We're so grateful to all our partners and the community that has shown the courage under fire, and our tamariki who have been super brave."

One of the Covid-19 positive people was a child at Mangatangi School on the Hauraki Plains last week. The school has now closed and the three household contacts are being moved to quarantine.

The family are linked to a remand prisoner who was at Auckland's Mt Eden Corrections Facility and was released on e-monitored bail to a house in the Firth of Thames on Wednesday, September 8 - when Auckland was still in level 4 lockdown.

Manuel said people were anxious and the two best things they could do was to get swabbed and get vaccinated.

"Our babies have been effected and none of those children are eligible for the vaccine. From 12 years up, we need to get our boots on and get down to those vaccination centres."

A police cordon at the southern boundary of Kaiaua had five police cars and officers being briefed on questions to ask those seeking to enter or exit the boundary.

Inside Kaiaua, residents said people "are OK" and initially were talking about where they would get to do their "usual Tuesday shop".

They have since been advised they can travel to Pokeno for food, however, there are two local stores that supply essentials.

Anyone failing to comply with the so-called "section 70 notice" or lockdown locally can receive a fine of up to $4000 or imprisonment for up to six months under increased penalties announced this week.

- Additional reporting from NZ Herald