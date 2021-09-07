Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Exemptions granted for 'critical' building supplies

By &
Bay of Plenty Times·
6 mins to read
Housing construction has been hampered by delays in materials. Photo / NZME

Housing construction has been hampered by delays in materials. Photo / NZME

Relief from a drought of building materials that has "crippled" the Bay construction sector's post-lockdown recovery may be in sight after a Government rule change.

But builders say they will still be playing "catch-up" and delays may continue as some supply chains remain backlogged with manufacturing hub Auckland in lockdown

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times