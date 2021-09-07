Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Domestic and community rugby to resume in the Bay of Plenty

The move to Level 2 means rugby can resume. Photo / File

The move to Alert Level 2 tonight means Bay of Plenty rugby players can start to reassemble with play to resume from Friday September 17.

The remaining semifinals and finals matches of the Baywide Premier men's, secondary school girls, and Central Bay junior rugby competitions can start to re-assemble and train after New Zealand, excluding Auckland, move alert levels from 11.59pm tonight.

NZR also confirmed the Bunnings Warehouse NPC, FPC and Heartland Championship, outside of Auckland, will recommence from Friday September 17 and they will release a revised draw in the coming days.

NZR is also making plans for Auckland, North Harbour and Counties Manukau to play catch-up matches later in the season, subject to them moving to Alert Level 2.

They currently remain at Covid Alert Level 4 until at least 11.59pm on September 14.

NZR has mandated the following Alert Level 2 return to training protocols:

• A minimum of two contact sessions, with adequate recovery of 48 hours between each, and

• A minimum of seven days from the date of moving to Alert Level 2 before commencing competitive play.

The government announced a number of additional "DELTA" protocols around indoor bubble sizes and mask-wearing at certain venues and events.

Bay of Plenty Rugby will advise how these affect rugby when they have received official advice from NZ Rugby and Sport NZ.

Bay of Plenty Rugby activity as at September 7:

• Western Bay Junior Rugby finals for U11-U13 grades have been cancelled. The top ranked teams on the points tables have been named as the winners for 2021.

• Central Bay Junior Rugby will play their semifinals and finals on September 18 and 25 respectively.

• Secondary School Girls' rugby is still being determined what the remaining competition looks like for the season.

• Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Premier men's club finals will be played on Saturday September 18, pending clubs following protocols.

• Bay of Plenty Steamers and Volcanix players will return to team trainings under Alert Level 2 protocols to prepare for NPC and FPC games.