Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: A reminder of what we can do at level 3

New Zealand will stay in lockdown until 11.59pm on Tuesday - and Auckland will likely remain at level-4 for a fortnight after that, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. Northland too will stay in alert level 4 well past next Tuesday but it remains to be seen whether it will remain in lockdown for as long as Auckland.

Bay of Plenty and the rest of New Zealand south of the Auckland border will move to alert level 3 on Tuesday evening.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the decision at 3pm following a Cabinet meeting with health officials earlier today.

The additional time gives health experts a full 14-day cycle of data and information since the country went into lockdown on Tuesday night last week.

All going to plan, all of the country - except Auckland and Northland - would then drop to level 3 at 11.59pm next Tuesday, August 31.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Rotorua Top Ten Holiday Park owner Jared Adams thought it was a good decision not to change the alert level leading into the weekend.

At level 3, the park could begin preparing accommodation and was able to take bookings from essential workers looking for a place to stay away from their families, Adams said.

He was keeping his fingers crossed that no new cases popped up outside Auckland over the weekend.

Jared Adams from Rotorua Top Ten Holiday Park. Photo / Andrew Warner

"All it's going to take is a case anywhere outside of Auckland for the plan to go south very quickly," Adams said.

Annan Pineapple Pub co-owner Leigh Bartosh was looking forward to reconnecting with customers and already had a plan of attack come level 3.

"We can operate a click and collect takeaway service like we did last year in the wind-down to level 2. We'll set up out the front and take orders, cook the food, structure it out nice and easy so there's no crisscrossing [of customers].

"It'll just be good to reconnect with customers and just show them we've make it through another lockdown and we are here to be there for them, offer them some food."

Anann Pineapple Pub owners Leigh Bartosh and Miriam Canty pictured during last year's lockdown. Photo / NZME

Here is a reminder of what you can and can't do at alert level 3:

Gatherings

Gatherings of up to 10 people can go ahead but only for wedding and civil union ceremonies, funerals and tangihanga.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaways

Cafes, restaurants and takeaways may open but only for contactless pick-up, delivery or drive through. You may not dine in.

Food delivery such as Uber Eats and Delivereasy may operate at level 3 and liquor stores can only offer contactless pick-up and delivery — if their licence allows delivery.

Nightclubs will be closed.

Travel and personal movement

When you are not at work or school, people must remain within their household bubble.

The bubble can be expanded to include close family and whānau, caregivers or support isolated people.

Travelling locally

You are able to travel within your local area to go to things like work or school, shopping or getting exercise. What is considered local will differ depending on where you live.

Public transport will continue to operate with strict health and safety requirements.

Mauao boat ramp on Wednesday. Photo / George Novak

Travel between restrictions

Travel between regions is heavily restricted. If there is a level 3 boundary, health officials will publish information online about which travel is permitted.

Workplaces and businesses

Businesses are reminded to keep workers safe by limiting interaction with customers at level 3. Staff are recommended to work from home if they can.

Golden rules for business at Alert Level 3

• If your business requires close physical contact it cannot operate.

• We recommend your staff work from home if they can.

• Businesses need to display a QR code and have an alternative contact tracing system. We recommend making sure people either scan in or provide their contact details.

• Customers cannot come onto your premises — unless you are a supermarket, dairy, butcher, fishmonger, greengrocer, petrol station, pharmacy or permitted health service.

• Your business legally must be contactless. Your customers can pay online, over the phone or in a contactless way. Delivery or pick-up legally must also be contactless.

• Basic hygiene measures legally must be maintained. Physical distancing, hand washing and regularly cleaning surfaces. Workers legally must stay home if they are sick.

• Staff legally must remain a minimum of 1 metre apart at all times where practical. • Other measures, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) including face coverings, we recommend being used where appropriate.

• Different advice applies to essential healthcare workers, border agencies, courts and tribunal staff, first responders and corrections staff. You can get further advice from the Ministry of Health.

• You legally must meet all other health and safety obligations.

Education

Children and young people should continue to learn from home at level 3. Those who do not have supervision at home from an appropriate person may attend their school or service.

Physical distancing

When outside of your home, you must keep a distance of at least two metres from others in public and retail stores like supermarkets and one metre in controlled environments like workplaces and schools.

If you are unwell

• If you are sick, stay home. Do not go to work or school. Do not socialise.

• If you have cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms call your doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and get advice about being tested.

• If you have been told to self-isolate you legally must do so immediately.

When to wear a face covering

You legally must wear a face covering:

• On public transport

• On domestic flights

• If you are a taxi or ride-share driver. While it is not compulsory for passengers to wear them, we strongly encourage you to.

You're strongly encouraged to wear a face-covering when you are outside your home and in a place where it is hard to keep your distance from other people.