Covid-19 coronavirus Delta: Nine new cases in BOP, none in Lakes region

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Hamilton supporting vaccination efforts and meeting with the business community.

There a nine new cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region today and none in the Lakes area.

The total cases for Bay of Plenty is 57 while Lakes remains at 26, including three who have recovered.

There are 134 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today and 89 people in hospital, ​including one in Rotorua Hospital.

Of the Bay of Plenty cases, one is in the Whakatāne district, three are in Tauranga city, and five are in the wider Western Bay of Plenty.

All are close contacts of previously reported cases and were already isolating at home when they tested positive.

The Ministry of Health said the spread of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty is another reminder to get tested if you're feeling unwell and get your first and second dose of the vaccine if you haven't already.

Only 19 per cent of those being treated in hospital were fully vaccinated.

So far 86 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand are fully vaccinated and 92 per cent have had their first dose.

A rowdy band of protesters have been following her and are attempting to disrupt her visit by yelling and chanting insults at her.

Rotorua student tests positive

A Rotorua Boys' High School student has tested positive for Covid-19, however the principal says he has not been at school since being exposed to the virus.

The exposure event took place in the evening of November 18 at a location away from Rotorua, principal Chris Grinter said.

"The positive test result came in last Tuesday and the boy in question has not been in school since the exposure."

He said the Ministry of Health were satisfied the school could remain open.

A letter sent to parents and caregivers on November 25 by principal Chris Grinter states: "I need to advise that one of our students last Thursday night was exposed to a Covid infected person and yesterday tested positive himself.

"The matter has been referred to the Ministry of Education and I have since been advised that the Director of Health is satisfied that no further action is required by the school given the student has not been back to school in the interim."

Grinter said in the letter the student was at home and would not return until he was cleared to do so by both the health officials and the school.

Locations of interest:

Whakatāne

Whakatane Hospital Emergency Department. Sunday November 21 -2pm - 6.15pm.

Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.

Tauranga and Western Bay

•Farmers Bayfair on November 22 from 4.27pm to 6pm

•Papamoa Plaza on November 22 from 5.18pm to 6.40pm

•Kmart Bethlehem on November 20 from 10.45am to 11.20am

•Mount Maunganui Toy Library Incorporated on November 20 from 10.05am to 11.20am

•BP Bethlehem on November 20 from 10.14am to 12.15pm

•Papamoa Sports and Recreation Centre on November 23 and 24 from 2.45pm to 6.30pm and from 2.45pm to 5.30pm.

•Gull Te Puke on November 26 from 8.30am to 9.30am.

• Warehouse Fraser Cove, Tauranga, on November 19 from 10.15am to 12pm.

• Paengaroa Liquor Store on November 19 from 6.30pm to 7.40pm.

Rotorua and Taupō

•Gull Lake Road Koutu, Rotorua, on November 20 from 7.00am to 8.20am

•Lake Taupo Holiday Resort on November 22 from 10am to 2.30pm.

• Dixie Browns Taupō on November 22 from 8.30am to 11am.

• McDonalds Te Ngae on November 19 from 7am to 8.20am.

• Gold Star Bakery Patrick's Pies Mangakakahi on November 18, from 6.03am to 7.28am

The ministry said anyone who was at one of these locations should self-isolate and test immediately then again on day 5 after they were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.