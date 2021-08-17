Covid-19 coronavirus: Councils shift to essential services only in lockdown

Council services have been adjusted for lockdown. Photo / File

COVID COMMUNITY CASE LATEST

Tauranga City Council has adjusted the services it will deliver during the nationwide Alert Level 4 lockdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand would move to Alert Level 4 from 11.59pm Tuesday for three days.

The council said, in a statement, the city would keep running but its focus and workforce would shift to supplying essential services to the community.

"Understandably, this will cause some disruption to services, but we thank everyone for their understanding as we all work together to stamp out Covid-19," the statement said.

What you need to know

Waste collection

Waste and recycling collection and disposal are essential services so collections will continue to take place in the safest way possible. Assisted services will be suspended under Alert Level 4 and the transfer stations will be closed.

Parks and playgrounds

Some park gates will be locked, and playgrounds are also closed as Covid-19 can survive on a range of surfaces. Under Alert Level 4 you can still go for walks but avoid spaces where you cannot practice safe social distancing.

As sections of the tracks up and around Mauao are too narrow for people to safely maintain social distance, it will be closed from 7am and kaitiaki will on-site to remind people not to use the tracks. McLaren falls will also be closed to the public.



Customer Service Centre

The customer service centre is closed but the call centre is available 24/7. You can reach them on (07) 577 7000. You can also do many of the things you need online – please visit the 'Do it online' page at www.tauranga.govt.nz

Tauranga City Libraries

All Tauranga City Libraries are closed. If you have any library items, please hold onto them for now.

The due date of all items currently on loan that have a status of being 'checked out' have been extended and no overdue fines will accrue.

All book returns slots are closed. Please hold your items until libraries re-open.

Any library item requests received before Alert Level 3 will be held and will be available for pick up upon reopening.



An extensive collection of eBooks, eNewspapers, eMagazines, and other online resources is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Digital Library. If you don't have a library card, you can apply for a digital-only membership and begin borrowing eResources right away.



For up-to-date information visit the Tauranga City Libraries website or Facebook page. You can also get in touch via email or phone 07 577 7177.

Art gallery and venues

Tauranga Art Gallery, Bay Venues Limited (BVL), BayCourt Community and Arts Centre will all be closed.

Transportation

The council will continue to deal with immediate safety issues like dangerous potholes and debris on the road. CCTV cameras will still be monitored, and streetlights will still function.



Community welfare

Emergency welfare and support services are being coordinated by Civil Defence Emergency Management, for which the council has an essential role alongside partner agencies and organisations.

For more information on the council services and disruptions caused by Covid-19 visit Tauranga.govt.nz. Also follow @taurangacitycouncil on Facebook.

Building inspections

There will be no building inspections under Alert Level 4. Inspections that were planned over the next three days will be rescheduled.

Animal Services

Animal services will continue to manage the pound and respond to dangerous and wandering dogs.



For a full update on Council services and facilities, visit: tauranga.govt.nz

Western Bay of Plenty Community Facilities

All Western Bay of Plenty District Council libraries, service centres, swimming pools and recycling centres are now closed.

Council CEO John Holyoake said: "To keep our people and our staff safe, we'll be making some changes to our services and will close all non-essential council run facilities."

As a result, the following facilities will be closed until further notice:

· Council's head office - Barkes Corner

· The Centre – Pātuki Manawa, Katikati

· Ōmokoroa Library and Service Centre

· Te Puke Library and Service Centre

· Waihī Beach Library and Service Centre

· Dave Hume Swimming Pool, Katikati

· Community Recycling and Greenwaste Centres – Katikati, Athenree, Ōmokoroa and Te Puke

· TECT Park

The council will continue to follow Ministry of Health guidelines and other directives from central government to mitigate risks to council services and staff from the pandemic.

Kerbside waste collection is considered an essential service and contractors will continue to collect rubbish bins as usual. For the safety of staff, no sorting can take place during this time.

As such, all glass recycling should be combined into the mixed recycling bin (yellow lid) and food waste should be added into the rubbish bin for the remainder of the week (August 18-20). A further update will be provided at the end of the week.

Pay-as-you throw tags must be used as per usual.