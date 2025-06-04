“These results reflect the hard work and collaboration between the judiciary, the Ministry of Justice, and our justice sector partners. It’s encouraging to see those efforts starting to pay off,” McKee said.

“Timely justice is fundamental to law and order, and this Government will continue to support improvements that make the system work better for all New Zealanders.”

Progress is also being made in the Coroners Court. More cases were closed in the year to April 2025 than in either of the two previous years.

A major work programme – Improving the Coroners Court Experience for Whānau – has been under way since 2022 to address delays and improve the court’s responsiveness.

“In late 2023, we strengthened the Coroners Court with additional associate coroners, which has helped accelerate case progress. We also introduced a new team of clinical advisers to assist with natural cause death certifications, which is reducing unnecessary referrals to the court,” McKee said.

As of May 21, there were 5232 active coronial cases, down 12% in the past year, and 20% lower than the July 2023 peak.

“We’re seeing more coronial findings being issued, and fewer cases waiting to be heard, which is exactly what families need during these difficult times.”

The High Court is also showing gains, particularly in civil probate cases. In 2023, only 9% of these were resolved within 15 days. That figure rose to 33% in 2024 and now sits at 84%.

“These are the kinds of improvements that matter to people. Faster decisions mean less uncertainty and greater confidence in our justice system,” McKee said.

“I’m impressed with the progress being made across the board, and I look forward to seeing even stronger results in the year ahead.”