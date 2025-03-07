“A woman came around handing out flyers a few days before the work started, but we didn’t know what was going to happen. She didn’t specify which trees would be affected. We were told they were just trimming the trees, not cutting them down.”

Waipuna Hospice Charity Shop assistant manager Penny Vaughan was dismayed over the sight of two large stumps left behind.

“I feel really sad. We took pride in those trees. It’s all part of the street’s look.”

Trees have become an iconic part of Greerton village, with seasonal changes enhanced by yarn bombing, lighting, and festivals among them.

The Greerton Business Association was also taken by surprise.

“Whilst we were aware, via a generic maintenance notification, that some works would be undertaken in Cameron Rd with regards to the trees, we were not expecting to find two of them cut down completely,” chair Rebecca Busby said.

The association was working to enhance the village’s aesthetic, including installing lights around tree trunks on Chadwick Rd and plans to expand this to the Cameron Rd trees, Busby said.

“I’m disappointed to see such lovely trees removed … Having trees in high-profile places is a requirement for rolling out such projects.”

The tulip tree outside McDonald's Greerton on Cameron Rd has been chopped down due to its recent decline. Photo / David Hall

Busby said the association supported necessary maintenance for safety reasons, but said the removal of these trees was unexpected. She wanted to learn more about the council’s tree management plan.

“We’ll look to council for more information on their plans, so we can represent the views of our member businesses in the future.”

Greerton Lotto Shop owner Belinda Sands said the chopped trees had roots pushing up into the footpath.

“It’s like a little mountain and I heard that someone had tripped up on it.”

Waipuna Hospice Charity Shop assistant manager Penny Vaughan and manager Naomi Harrison. Photo / David Hall

Tauranga City Council spaces and places acting manager Ross Hudson said the council’s urban forest team engaged Arbor Care to undertake essential maintenance work on trees in this section of Greerton.

“The two trees removed were Liriodendron tulipifera [tulip trees], each removed due to separate, but significant concerns,” Hudson said.

“The tree outside McDonald’s Greerton was in decline, with extensive deadwood that posed a risk to public safety.”

Hudson said deadwood removal was an option but the tree would have continued to deteriorate, creating an ongoing hazard.

“The exact cause of its decline is uncertain, but recent footpath and road upgrades, including asphalt placement up to the trunk, may have contributed to its poor health.”

The tulip tree on the median strip of Cameron Rd in the Greerton Village was identified as having structural issues, requiring its removal. Photo / David Hall

The second tree on the small strip adjacent to carparks was recently inspected.

“This tree was identified as having a structural defect, with roots primarily developed on one side. This raised concerns about its long-term stability, and due to potential risk of failure, removal was deemed necessary.

“While we acknowledge the loss of these trees is unfortunate, public safety is also our priority. We remain committed to protecting and growing the city’s urban forest, and any tree removal in public spaces is not considered lightly.”

Hudson said the council expected its contractors to inform the public as part of their contractual obligations.

“While we believe attempts were made to contact some shop owners in the area prior to the trees being removed, the contractor has acknowledged communication could have been better in this instance and should have included the Greerton Business Association.

“The contractor has since reassured us that they will make sure expected processes are adhered to in the future. We acknowledge any concerns the removal of these two trees may have caused the local community.”

Hudson said where possible, tree removals were mitigated with appropriate replacements to sustain the character of the city, and confirmed at this stage there are no plans for further tree removals in the Greerton Village business/retail area.

“We remain committed to maintaining and enhancing the city’s urban canopy, and we are committed to making sure the special character of the Greerton Village area remains.”