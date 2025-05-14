“My personal circumstances have changed since I was elected,” Thompson said in the statement.

“I am no longer able to commit the time and effort required to be an effective councillor and have decided it’s in the best interests of my constituency for me to retire,” Thompson said.

Paula Thompson talks to a rally gathered outside the Bay of Plenty Regional Council about water quality in 2017. Photo / John Borren

“I wish all my colleagues well with their future endeavours and thank the chair, deputy chair and council for your dedication and efforts to and for the good governance of Toi Moana.

“It has been my privilege to have worked with Fiona McTavish as chief executive and I thank all staff I have had the pleasure of working with.”

Council chairman Doug Leeder thanked Thompson for her contributions.

“On behalf of all of us, I acknowledge and thank her for the huge contribution she has made to [the] regional council, and by extension, the difference she’s made for our region and the people who call it home,” Leeder said.

“Her selfless and future-focused approach reflects the spirit of community that councillor Thompson has brought to [the] regional council.”

Thompson’s local government career included seven years as the chief executive at Tauranga City Council before joining Toi Moana as a councillor.

