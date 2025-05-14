Long-standing Bay of Plenty Regional Council councillor Paula Thompson has resigned.
Thompson, who is one of five general constituency councillors representing Tauranga, will retire on May 23.
Her resignation would not trigger a byelection as the seat would remain vacant until the local body elections in October, a council statement said.
Thompson has served as an elected member of the council since 2010.
She has held roles on SmartGrowth, the Tauranga Moana Advisory Group and the Mount Air Quality Working Party, has served as chairwoman of the Strategy and Policy Committee and was a director of Quayside Holdings Limited.