Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Councillor Paula Thompson resigns from Bay of Plenty Regional Council

SunLive
2 mins to read

Tauranga councillor Paula Thompson will be stepping down from her role on May 23. Photo / Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Tauranga councillor Paula Thompson will be stepping down from her role on May 23. Photo / Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Long-standing Bay of Plenty Regional Council councillor Paula Thompson has resigned.

Thompson, who is one of five general constituency councillors representing Tauranga, will retire on May 23.

Her resignation would not trigger a byelection as the seat would remain vacant until the local body elections in October, a council statement said.

Thompson has served as an elected member of the council since 2010.

She has held roles on SmartGrowth, the Tauranga Moana Advisory Group and the Mount Air Quality Working Party, has served as chairwoman of the Strategy and Policy Committee and was a director of Quayside Holdings Limited.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“My personal circumstances have changed since I was elected,” Thompson said in the statement.

“I am no longer able to commit the time and effort required to be an effective councillor and have decided it’s in the best interests of my constituency for me to retire,” Thompson said.

Paula Thompson talks to a rally gathered outside the Bay of Plenty Regional Council about water quality in 2017. Photo / John Borren
Paula Thompson talks to a rally gathered outside the Bay of Plenty Regional Council about water quality in 2017. Photo / John Borren

“I wish all my colleagues well with their future endeavours and thank the chair, deputy chair and council for your dedication and efforts to and for the good governance of Toi Moana.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It has been my privilege to have worked with Fiona McTavish as chief executive and I thank all staff I have had the pleasure of working with.”

Council chairman Doug Leeder thanked Thompson for her contributions.

“On behalf of all of us, I acknowledge and thank her for the huge contribution she has made to [the] regional council, and by extension, the difference she’s made for our region and the people who call it home,” Leeder said.

“Her selfless and future-focused approach reflects the spirit of community that councillor Thompson has brought to [the] regional council.”

Thompson’s local government career included seven years as the chief executive at Tauranga City Council before joining Toi Moana as a councillor.

Key election dates

  • July 4: candidate nominations open, roll opens for public inspection.
  • August 1: candidate nominations close at 12 noon, roll closes.
  • September 9: voting documents posted out, voting opens.
  • October 11: voting closes at 12 noon.
  • October 11: preliminary results available.
  • October 16-19: declaration of final results.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times