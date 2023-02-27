Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Couch-surfing and living in cars: More over-65s retire without own home and can’t afford rent

Carmen Hall
By
7 mins to read
More elderly people are living in cars or couch-surfing as they can't afford to rent.

More elderly people are living in cars or couch-surfing as they can't afford to rent.

A pensioner who lived in his car for two years says people used to threaten to drag him out of his vehicle and beat him up.

The 67-year-old has shared the harsh realities of falling

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times