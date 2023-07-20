Coromandel weather: Schools closed and power lost as storm batters peninsula

Metservice has issues an orange rain warning for the Coromandel. Photo / Metservice

Schools and roads are closed, power has been lost and a major wastewater pump station has been damaged in the wild weather hitting the Coromandel.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council reported 102mm of rain fell in eight hours, with gusty northeast winds.

MetService said there is more to come as it issued an orange heavy rain warning for the Coromandel Peninsula from 7am to 8pm, with an expectant 50 to 80mm of rain on top of what has already fallen, possibly more in localised areas, with the largest accumulations likely in the ranges.

Peak rainfall rates of 15 to 25mm per hour are to be expected, possibly more in localised downpours.

It warned that heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, surface flooding and slips are also possible, and driving conditions may be hazardous.

There is also a strong wind watch for the Coromandel Peninsula, and Waikato just west of the Kaimai Range until 3pm where easterly to southeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Southeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places in the Bay of Plenty, southeast of Whakatāne from 1pm to 6am tomorrow.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council is urging all Whitianga residents to reduce their wastewater “immediately” after a failure to one of the major wastewater pump stations south of Whitianga, it said in a statement.

This included toilet flushing, running dishwashers, washing machines, and showers until it was able to get the pump station operating again.

It said it was getting teams to repair it as soon as possible and would inform the public when repairs were made.

According to Powerco, there at 299 properties without power in Hikuai, with the council reporting that the number had reached over 5000 properties in Whitianga and Hikuai around 8.30am.

Road closures

Victoria St in Thames is closed 800m from the start of the road due to heavy rain overnight causing a slip blocking both lanes, the council said in a statement.

A crew is heading there now to begin clearance work, and the road is expected to remain closed until midday.

The 309 Rd is closed due to surface water flooding 1km from the Coromandel end. It will be monitored with high tide expected at 9.30am.

According to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, State Highway 25 south of Whitianga is closed by the intersection with Wade Rd due to flooding.

The transport agency also said that State Highway 25 is closed by Manaia Bridge due to flooding.

Cordons are being established and drivers are asked to avoid the areas.

There are reports of a slip partially blocking the same stretch of highway between Te Kouma and Manaia and drivers are asked to follow directions of response crews, and consider delaying travel or expect delays.

Mercury Bay and Whenuakite schools are closed for the day due to the weather and associated safety risks, it said.



