Coromandel Waihi police busy with arrests

Last week in the Coromandel area there were several arrests for breach of court orders, bail and warrants. A road rage incident escalated into serious violence, a childcare centre was targeted and a quad bike was stolen from a rural property.

Tuesday 16 February

A Waihi man was arrested at a Savage Road address for breaching a police safety order after he made contact with the victim of a family-harm incident which occurred at Karapiro on 24 February. He was held in custody for Hamilton court.

A Waihi man was arrested on a warrant to arrest at a Rata Street address after failing to appear at court on multiple theft charges. He was held in custody for Hamilton court.

Thursday 18 February

A Waihi woman was arrested at a Barry Road address for breach of bail and a warrant to arrest for failing to appear at court. She is currently facing multiple charges for theft of motor vehicles. She was held in custody for Hamilton court.

Friday 19 February

A Paeroa man was arrested at a Nahum Street address for serious assault and reckless driving after a road rage incident at Hauraki Road on 18 March. He is alleged to have attacked another motorist by punching him multiple times in the head after driving dangerously and tailgating. He also had a warrant to arrest and was wanted for breach of bail on other matters. He has now been remanded in custody.

Report of a burglary at Beach Kids childcare centre on Elliot Street. Sometime over the past few days someone has entered the property and caused damage. This is not the first time the centre has been targeted. Local youths are believed to be involved. Police are seeking information from the community.

Saturday 20 February

A quad bike ATV was stolen from a rural property at Thorn Road, Waihi. It is described as a dark red coloured 2017 Polaris 450 sportsman. It has a faulty speedometer and the left rear brake light does not work. Police are seeking information from the community.

Sunday 21 February

A Thames man was arrested at a Mount Pleasant Road address for breaching his Court release conditions. He was held in custody for Hamilton Court.

Crime Prevention Advice

Rural farm properties are particularly vulnerable to burglary due to their isolation and lack of neighbours. Farmers can help prevent theft and burglary by locking up their gates and dwellings when not home or out on the farm, remove keys from ATVs and other vehicles and equipment. Lock up fuel supplies, sheds and trailers. Offenders are out there always looking for opportunities. Don't provide them.

Police contacts

Report crime online at 105.police.govt.nz - If it's already happened call 105. If it's happening now call 111. For traffic matters call *555 (mobile phone only). To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. Paeroa, Waihi and Whangamata police station public counters are open business hours and police are working in the area 24/7.