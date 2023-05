The Police Eagle helicopter has been helping in the search. Photo / File

A search has started for a missing person in the Coromandel.

A police spokeswoman said a police search and rescue team was responding in the Whangamatā area after receiving a report of a missing person shortly after 1.30am.

“A ground search has been under way overnight, assisted by Police Eagle helicopter.

“Updates will be issued proactively when there is more to report.”

More to come.