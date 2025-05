State Highway 25 between Kopu Rd and SH26 is closed due to a police incident. Photo / Google Maps

A section of highway in Coromandel is closed after an injured person was found on the road this morning.

Police were called to Kopu Rd about 5.50am after a person was found with serious injuries, a spokeswoman said.

“The person has been transported to hospital and police are working to determine how the person came to be injured.”

No other information was available, the spokeswoman said.