Coromandel fatal crash victim named

The man died after the crash at Te Mata, north of Tapu, on May 27. Photo / NZME

The man died after the crash at Te Mata, north of Tapu, on May 27. Photo / NZME

A man who died following a crash on the Thames Coast road has been named.

Gregory Stevens, 59, from Thornton Bay died after the crash at Te Mata, north of Tapu, on May 27.

Police said inquiries were continuing.

Meanwhile one person died in a car crash in Horsham Downs, Waikato, overnight.

Police confirmed the incident involved one vehicle and that the driver was found dead at the scene.

Police were called at around 11.40pm after a car crashed into a tree.

The road was blocked for some time and was reopened about 4.45am.

The Police Serious Crash Unit was called to the scene and inquiries were under way.