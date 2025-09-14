Coromandel and BoP storm power outage continues

Damage to a section of line north of Whangamatā. Photo / PowerCo

High winds overnight have caused widespread outages in the Coromandel and western Bay of Plenty regions of Powerco’s electricity network.

Most damage was from trees bringing down power poles and lines.

Powerco head of network operations Mark Dunn said while crews are working as quickly and safely as they can to make repairs and restore supply to thousands of customers, people should prepare to be without power overnight Sunday-Monday.

“We know it’s hard to be without power and we will do everything we can to get as many customers restored as quickly as possible, but this storm has caused damage in a lot of different locations,” Dunn said.

“For that reason, it’s important that if you are affected by an outage because of storm damage, you prepare to be without power overnight.”