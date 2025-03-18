Advertisement
Copper network down in Western Bay of Plenty, affects 119 customers

A Chorus map of internet outages in Bay of Plenty. Photo / Chorus

Chorus’s copper network is down in parts of Western Bay of Plenty and Tauranga.

Businesses and homes with fibre connections do not seem to be affected.

Most outages are in rural areas. Only two customers in central Tauranga were affected while 117 had been impacted in rural Whakamarama to the west of the city.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council has had to close the Waihī Beach library and service centre but its main centre is still open.

RNZ has approached Chorus for details of what caused the outage.

Chorus' website said the outage was expected to last until tomorrow morning.

-By RNZ

