Across the Great Divide are Tony Burt (left), Hanna Wiskari-Griffiths and Karen Jones. Photo / Supplied

In keeping with its desire to bring a wide variety of live music to Thames, Kauaeranga Music is heralding the arrival of Across the Great Divide, a trio of musicians featuring traditional, contemporary and original songs and tunes from Celtic and Americana roots.

Karen Jones' fiery accompaniments match her blisteringly paced, guitar-fuelled jigs and reels. Tony Burt adds his relaxed dobro harmonies, and Hanna Wiskari-Griffiths on soprano sax fills out the sound.

Karen, a music education specialist Jones, spent 14 years in Edinburgh, cutting her teeth in Scottish traditional music and educating herself in Scottish art and culture. This is when she began seriously studying the clarsach (Celtic harp). Now based in New Zealand, she continues teaching music, and was the instigator and co-founder of the "Trad-bearers singing session" in Auckland.

Tony's resonator and guitar performances cover a wide range of styles. He has composed music for film and TV documentaries. He has contributed to many albums and writes tunes inspired by the melodies and rhythms from both sides of the Atlantic.

Hanna, an internationally respected Swedish saxophonist, is a musician and tutor with her roots in Scandinavian traditional music. Growing up on the Swedish west coast, she has always had traditional music in her life. Now a musician in New Zealand, she teaches and leads Ethno, where young musicians share their traditional music.

Their music is special - original and traditional tunes and airs, Celtic and Americana. They make a great sound.

The Details:

WHAT: Across the Great Divide NZ tour

WHEN: Saturday, September 24, 7:30pm

WHERE: Kauaeranga Hall, 437 Kauaeranga Valley Rd, Thames

TICKETS: Door sales$25

Pre-paid $22 txt: 021912993 or kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com or Lotus Realm 714 Pollen St, Thames