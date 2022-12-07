Volunteers and supporters came to celebrate with Katikati Christian Foodbank on its 30th birthday.

While the coronavirus pandemic drove up demand for food parcels, it also highlighted Katikati Christain Foodbank and the role it played.

Foodbank manager Sue Spriggens says the foodbank has gone ahead in leaps and bounds in the last few years since the pandemic.

‘’A lot of people did not know it existed. Before Covid-19, the foodbank was never open and all the goods were delivered. In the last two years it’s totally changed. There’s a lot more support from the community because they know we exist now.

‘’We have given the community the opportunity to help people. And they want to help.’’

The local foodbank celebrated its 30th birthday last week and a group of 50 came to reflect on its history, volunteers (some original volunteers are still there) and the help and support they’ve received over the years.

The keyword in Katikati Christian Foodbank is Katikati, she says.

‘’It very much belongs to the people of Katikati. We are run by and supported by Katikati — there’s so much community involvement.

‘’One of the reasons we have stood the test of time is the community has totally bought in to it and is supported by it.

‘’I’d rather this than for it to become like a business and impersonal. It’s about the connection with people.’’

The foodbank was and still is largely stocked by donations of food and money from churches, businesses, organisations and individuals.

About 40 volunteers sustain the foodbank, Sue says, which is a significant number of volunteers who are always happy to put their hand up.

The foodbank selves — in the shed at the back of Katikati Community Baptist Church — were replenished this week thanks to the Emergency Services Foodbank Drive on Tuesday. It’s their biggest annual appeal.

‘’The food drive always does so well, we would usually still be using the last of it eight months down the track but it’s going quicker at the moment.’’

Up until mid-November this year they fed about 2980 people with food parcels.

Thirty years serving the community.

It’s had a 50 per cent increase in demand for food parcels since this time last year.

‘’Housing costs is the crippler. It costs so much to put a roof over their head, food gets left out.”

About 50 people attended the 30-year birthday celebration.

The foodbank would like to pay special tribute to Marg Jordan, who recently passed away, for more than 25 years of service.





A bit of history

After the need for a foodbank was determined, a modest church cupboard was started in September 1992.

Later that year the six churches joined together to form Christian Lovelink Katikati and an office was set up at the Presbyterian church.

It was later decided it would be more practical to have an answer phone service which is how it is operated now.

The foodbank was invited by Red Cross to move into the garage on their property where it remained for many years until they moved, prompting the foodbank to find its own premises.

The foodbank broke away from Lovelink in 2001 and became Katikati Christian Helpline operating under the auspices of the Ministers’ Association.

The Ministers’ Association formed the Reachout Trust and Katikati Christian Foodbank came under the umbrella of the trust.

In 2018 ‘the shed’ was built at the back of Katikati Community Baptist Church.





■ Foodbank hours including Christmas:

It is open Monday-Friday from 10.30am-12pm.

Parcels need to be requested by calling the foodbank phone number and people are able to collect their parcel from the shed.

Food donations can also be dropped off during opening hours.

The shed remains open until and on December 23, closed December 24-January 4 but people can request urgent food parcels during that time by phoning 549 1038 or text 027 203 7373.