Audain, who lives in the United States, has been in the Bay of Plenty for the past week and said it is still one of her favourite places to run.

“Both my coaches used to bring me here to train in the summer. My husband is American, and he fell in love with it, too. It’s our go-to place when we’re here in New Zealand.”

Audain was born in 1955 with bone deformities in both feet and joined the Ōtāhuhu Athletics Club at the age of 14, a year after reconstruction surgery.

She described the elation of crossing the finish line to win gold and take her place in history as the culmination of a 13-year journey.

“Initially, I had no idea that I could run because I hadn’t even been able to walk properly. I even qualified for the 1972 Olympics in Munich but I was only 16, so the administration ruled I was too young.”

Anne Audain's framed bib and photo from winning gold at the 1982 Brisbane Commonwealth Games. Photo / Debbie Griffiths

Audain went on to become one of the world’s first professional female athletes, a world 5000m record holder and Commonwealth 3000m champion.

“I had walked away from the sport in 1980, and someone suggested that I was quitting on a good talent. My new coach, John Davies and I were a great partnership. If I hadn’t joined him, none of those achievements would’ve happened.”

She’s still the most successful female road racer in the US with a 90% record of top-three finishes, winning 72 out of 112 starts. In 2008, she was inducted into the Running USA Hall of Champions, and the following year into the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame.

Mount Maunganui Runners and Walkers committee member Warren Scobie said she was thrilled the club had been gifted a valuable piece of history to auction.

“The club’s made up of a variety of ages; and for the young mums, we employ babysitters so that they can join the group run. This wonderful contribution from Anne will ensure we can continue to support them.”

It costs around $7500 a year to run the babysitting service and it was hoped the sale of Audain’s bib would cover that.

“It’s the legitimate cloth number that was sewn onto my uniform at Brisbane 1982,” she said.

“I’m still, to this day, New Zealand’s only female track gold medallist, so it really is something special.”

Anyone interested in buying the Anne Audain memorabilia can email Warren at mountrunnersandwalkers@gmail.com.



