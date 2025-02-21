Anne Audain and Warren Scobie, in front, hold the memorabilia with members of Mount Runners and Walkers and some of the kids who use the babysitting service. Photo / Debbie Griffiths
One of Aotearoa’s most successful athletes has donated valuable memorabilia to support the Mount Maunganui Runners and Walkers.
Anne Audain, who was a famous professional distance runner in the 1980s and 90s, won a gold medal in the 3000m at the 1982 Brisbane Commonwealth Games and silver in the 10,000m at the 1986 Edinburgh games. She also competed at three Olympics.
She is selling a framed photo taken immediately after winning her gold-medal race packaged with the bib she was wearing.
“Running and walking is the most cost-effective healthcare, so that’s what I promote in my retirement,” the 69-year-old said. “It doesn’t matter how fast or slow you are, it’s all to do with fitness — and, for this, you only need a pair of shoes.
“The club offering childcare twice a week is beautiful, so I wanted to help.”
She described the elation of crossing the finish line to win gold and take her place in history as the culmination of a 13-year journey.
“Initially, I had no idea that I could run because I hadn’t even been able to walk properly. I even qualified for the 1972 Olympics in Munich but I was only 16, so the administration ruled I was too young.”
Audain went on to become one of the world’s first professional female athletes, a world 5000m record holder and Commonwealth 3000m champion.
“I had walked away from the sport in 1980, and someone suggested that I was quitting on a good talent. My new coach, John Davies and I were a great partnership. If I hadn’t joined him, none of those achievements would’ve happened.”
She’s still the most successful female road racer in the US with a 90% record of top-three finishes, winning 72 out of 112 starts. In 2008, she was inducted into the Running USA Hall of Champions, and the following year into the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame.
Mount Maunganui Runners and Walkers committee member Warren Scobie said she was thrilled the club had been gifted a valuable piece of history to auction.
“The club’s made up of a variety of ages; and for the young mums, we employ babysitters so that they can join the group run. This wonderful contribution from Anne will ensure we can continue to support them.”
It costs around $7500 a year to run the babysitting service and it was hoped the sale of Audain’s bib would cover that.
“It’s the legitimate cloth number that was sewn onto my uniform at Brisbane 1982,” she said.
“I’m still, to this day, New Zealand’s only female track gold medallist, so it really is something special.”