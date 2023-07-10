Some of the Coromandel and Hauraki region’s motorists are driving longer distances as a result of local road closures, thus creating a higher likelihood of fatigue.

East Waikato Road Safe recently wrapped up Road Safety Month. Motorists throughout the region visited fatigue pit stops that aim to raise awareness of the dangers of driving when tired.

When coupled with driving on roads damaged from weather events and prone to slip events, the campaign and the awareness it creates are even more pertinent.

Fatigue-related accidents pose a significant threat to both drivers and other road users. The effects of fatigue can impair judgment, decrease reaction times, and affect concentration levels, resulting in an increased risk of accidents. Driving while tired can be as dangerous as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Common indicators can be:

Yawning or blinking frequently

Difficulty keeping one’s eyes open

Drifting between lanes

Missing road signs or exits

Difficulty remembering the last part of your journey

If any of these signs are observed, immediate action should be taken to ensure the safety of all road users.

More tips to protect against the dangers of fatigue:

Ensure you are well rested before embarking on a long drive. Sleep of 7-9 hours is recommended.

Plan for breaks and aim to get out of your vehicle every hour. Take short naps, stretch or engage in physical activity.

Avoid driving during hours you would normally be asleep, i.e. late at night or early in the morning.

Share driving responsibilities: if possible, take turns sharing the driving with someone else in order to rest and stay alert. Passengers can keep an eye on the driver and make sure they are well hydrated and have regular snacks.



















