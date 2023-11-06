Lead students Jimmy Peake and Manu Anaru-Emery sharing their experiences with tutor Ralf Schwinn.

Lead students Jimmy Peake and Manu Anaru-Emery sharing their experiences with tutor Ralf Schwinn.

Te Puke High School students have collaborated with tutors and local businesses to tackle a real-world construction challenge.

Level 3 NCEA Building and Construction Technology students designed and built a transportable cabin.

The project’s objective was to provide the Year 13 students with a meaningful, hands-on experience beyond conventional classroom education.

The resources came from BCITO, offering students a real-world construction challenge.

“What makes this project stand out is the innovative approach to construction,” says tutor Ralf Schwinn.

“The cabin was CAD-designed to utilise pre-manufactured components, which were produced within 12 weeks and assembled on site in just 48 hours.

“Producing a scaled model and the latest VR (virtual reality) technology contributed to the efficiency immensely. The students who got involved in this exciting project have all passed NCEA Level Three with many launching their careers into the construction industry.”

The cabin, available for purchase, is a compact 10 square metres.

It is fully insulated, double-glazed, and comes equipped with a plug-in electrical system, complete with interior and exterior lighting and multiple electrical sockets.

“This initiative, driven by students and teachers, was a testament to the power of collaboration internally between departments at the school and local businesses, who generously provided the necessary materials.”

Those supporting the project were PukePine, ITM Te Puke, NuLook Te Puke, Mitre 10 Te Puke, Steel and Tube, Powermaster Electrical, Versatile Products (Tauranga), and Bunnings Mt Maunganui.

“Te Puke High School’s transportable cabin is more than a structure. It’s a symbol of the incredible achievements possible when a community works together towards a common goal. It is also a testimony that learning is fun.”

Enquiries are welcome on accounts@tepuke.school.nz or call 07 5739769.



