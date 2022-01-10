Colgate Games: Katikati's Hollows family shines at North Island athletics competition in Wellington

Alex winning his 60m race at the Colgate Games. Photo / supplied

Kayla Hollows has seven children - and they're all athletes.

Half of the family drove down to Wellington last week for the Colgate Games, an annual sports event for children between 7 and 14 years old.

Four of the seven Hollows kids were old enough to attend the games. Destinee is 14, Tyriee is 11, Alex is 8, and Chelsee is 7.

This was a special year for the family, as it was Destinee's final year of eligibility for the games, and Chelsee's first. It was their fourth year attending.

More than 1000 athletes from 75 athletics clubs around the North Island competed.

All the Hollows children are members of the Bellevue Athletic Club in Tauranga, including the youngest three. Carter is 5, Darci is 3, and Kaycee is 2.

The four oldest Hollows kids on their way to the Colgate Games. Destinee, 14, (left) Chelsee, 7, Alex, 8, and Tyriee, 11. Photo / Supplied

As well as athletics, the kids are all involved in a wide range of other sports, including football, hockey, swimming, junior surf, and dancing.

"We are always very busy!" Kayla said.

Even with all this going on, Kayla was modest about her role.

"I'm really just the taxi driver."

The family lives in Katikati but travelled to Tauranga frequently for the kids' activities.

"I guess I just give up the opportunity to do things for myself. But as parents, that's what we do.

"It's the best feeling seeing them excelling and enjoying the things they do."

Chelsee Hollows with her Finalist ribbon at last weekend's Colgate Games. Photo / supplied

Kayla said athletics had been hugely beneficial for her kids.

She said it had taught them perseverance, working in teams as well as independently, and how to practice and train.

"Athletics is great because the whole family can be involved.

"You also make life-long friends, and meet lots of new people."

She said her family always enjoyed the Colgate Games.

"It's a super exciting time for our family - we absolutely love it and look forward to it all year."

Chelsee, 7, was both excited and nervous about her first time at the Games and won finalist ribbons in all her events: 60m, 100m, long jump, shot put and discus.

Kayla said all competitors aged 7 to 9 won finalists ribbons to encourage participation.

Chelsee "loves everything about [athletics]" and doing it alongside her siblings made her "happy".

She has also won a Best Sportsmanship Trophy.

Alex, 8, won his 60m race at the Games, and came third in long jump.

Alex with his 1st and 3rd place ribbons for running and long jump. Photo / supplied

He had also won trophies for his age group at the club.

He loved athletics "because it's lots of fun", and he loved running in particular to burn off all his energy.

He thinks all the effort his mum puts into his athletic career was "pretty cool".

Tyiree's highest placement was fifth in the 1200 race walk, while Destinee came 18th in the 1500m.

The Bellevue club's present Jayson Benge said the Hollows family were impressively committed to athletics.

"Kayla's always there with all of the kids in tow. She's a trooper.

"They're good kids, they try their best. They always want to do as well as they can, but they enjoy the social side of the club as well. They're there to give it their best.

"They're an awesome family to have as part of the club."

Further success was had by 14-year-old Jack Marra from Rotorua's Lake City Athletic Club.

Rotorua teen Jack Marra being presented with his scholarship by Nick Willis's father Richard. Photo / supplied

He won a $500 Nick Willis scholarship to help with resources to further his athletic goals.

He also won first place in his long jump, 200m, and 400m events. He came second in his 100m race.

Jack particularly wanted to thank his parents for all the effort they put into supporting him.

"I wouldn't be here without them."