Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Colgate Games: Katikati's Hollows family shines at North Island athletics competition in Wellington

4 minutes to read
Alex winning his 60m race at the Colgate Games. Photo / supplied

Alex winning his 60m race at the Colgate Games. Photo / supplied

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

Kayla Hollows has seven children - and they're all athletes.

Half of the family drove down to Wellington last week for the Colgate Games, an annual sports event for children between 7 and 14 years

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.