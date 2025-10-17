Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Coastguard Whakatāne rescues pair who abandoned burning boat in eastern Bay of Plenty

Bijou Johnson
Multimedia journalist ·SunLive·
2 mins to read

A Coastguard Whakatāne crew rescued two people from a life raft. The pair had abandoned their burning vessel. Photo / Whakatāne Beacon

A Coastguard Whakatāne crew rescued two people from a life raft. The pair had abandoned their burning vessel. Photo / Whakatāne Beacon

Two people have been rescued from their life raft after abandoning a vessel on fire at sea in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Maritime NZ’s Rescue Co-ordination Centre search and rescue officer Sam Blackmore said the 16m vessel they were in took on water and caught fire.

It was off

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save