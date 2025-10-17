Blackmore said the Whakatāne Coastguard vessel reached the life raft just under an hour after the initial mayday call was made.

Both those in the raft were safely transferred into the Coastguard vessel.

No injuries were reported.

The Coastguard vessel returned safely to Whakatāne about 4pm.

“This was a good example of agencies working together to bring those in need safely back to shore,” Blackmore said.

He said it was just 90 minutes between the crew’s distress call and their return to land.

“A sinking vessel a long way from shore is dangerous, and induces an amount of complexity.

“The pair were well-prepared – equipped with lifejackets, multiple forms of communication, flares, and a life raft."

He said they activated both the vessel’s EPIRB (emergency position-indicating radio beacon) and their personal locator beacon, which greatly assisted the rescue co-ordination centre in pinpointing their location.

Coastguard Whakatāne president Nilesh Dahya said the boaties did “everything right”, including having all the right safety gear.

“Their preparation and quick actions made a huge difference and helped us reach them fast.

The Coastguard crew heads out through the bar at the Whakātane Heads. Photo / Whakatāne Beacon

“This was a great example of how being ready for the unexpected can save lives.”

Both Dahya and Blackmore thanked the Coastguard volunteers who quickly responded.

Dahya also thanked volunteers’ employers, “who continue to support them by allowing time away from work to assist in rescues just like this”.

Hato Hone St John was contacted at 2.44pm, and a rescue helicopter was sent, but was later stood down, a spokesperson said.

Police confirmed they had been notified of the incident.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed the Whakatāne Fire Brigade received a report of a fire on a boat, and one crew responded.

The crew arrived at the Coastguard Whakatāne base, but their services weren’t required.