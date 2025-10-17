The Coastguard vessel returned safely to Whakatāne about 4pm.
“This was a good example of agencies working together to bring those in need safely back to shore,” Blackmore said.
He said it was just 90 minutes between the crew’s distress call and their return to land.
“A sinking vessel a long way from shore is dangerous, and induces an amount of complexity.
“The pair were well-prepared – equipped with lifejackets, multiple forms of communication, flares, and a life raft."
He said they activated both the vessel’s EPIRB (emergency position-indicating radio beacon) and their personal locator beacon, which greatly assisted the rescue co-ordination centre in pinpointing their location.
Coastguard Whakatāne president Nilesh Dahya said the boaties did “everything right”, including having all the right safety gear.
“Their preparation and quick actions made a huge difference and helped us reach them fast.
“This was a great example of how being ready for the unexpected can save lives.”
Both Dahya and Blackmore thanked the Coastguard volunteers who quickly responded.