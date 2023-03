Two Coastguard vessels are responding to a mayday call off the Bay of Plenty coast. Photo / NZME

Two Coastguard vessels are responding to a mayday call off the Bay of Plenty coast. Photo / NZME

Coastguard vessels and a rescue helicopter are responding after a mayday call from a boat off the coast of the eastern Bay of Plenty.

A police media spokeswoman said the call came from a boat out towards Whakaari/White Island. Police were notified about 7.20pm.

Coastguard crews from Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki are on their way and it could take them an hour to reach the boat.

The Westpac rescue helicopter from Auckland was also flying in to assist.

More to come.