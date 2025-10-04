Judea powerlifters Kelly Egan, Stacey Handley, Delwyn Evans, Karen Humphreys and Sela Kingi, with their coach Mike Jones in front. Photo / Brydie Thompson
Tauranga powerlifting trainer Mike Jones is ready to see medals being put around Kiwi necks at the Oceania Regional Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships.
Jones will be one of 16 coaches wrangling 110 Kiwi athletes at the championships in Christchurch from November 17 to 20.
He was selectedas the assistant coach for the New Zealand team, and eight powerlifting masters who train under him at The Ruthless Barbell Club in Judea will join him in Christchurch to compete in their respective grades.
Jones said his role was to make New Zealand win or place as highly as possible.
“Our whole job is to put medals around necks and make sure New Zealand comes out on top.”
This would be Jones’ fourth time coaching at an international event after the 2022 Commonwealth Championships and the Masters World Championships in 2023 and 2024.
He said the Oceania Championship would host athletes from New Zealand, Australia, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Tahiti, Fiji, Nauru, Samoa, American Samoa, Niue and the Solomon Islands.
New Zealand’s team of 110 would compete across the four days.
Jones said every athlete needed some sort of coaching on the day of a competition.
The trick, he said, was to do as much planning as he could before the competition.
“If I’m unfamiliar with an athlete that I’m going to be working with, I get in touch with them, I talk to them, I look through their powerlifting history and I look where their strengths and weaknesses are.”
He said whether he was coaching one of his own or not, his plan stayed the same.
“I’m there for them. They have 100% of my attention and resources. Sometimes you might be coaching two athletes at the same time, but same thing; we work as a team, we work together.”
The Ruthless Barbell Club’s Masters athletes ranged from 41 to 81.
The competition will be Tauranga athlete Kelly Egan’s first after starting the sport two years ago. The 50-year-old said when she started, her lifting total was 280, now she’s at 360.