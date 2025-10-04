Judea powerlifting coach Mike Jones will be assistant coach for the New Zealand team. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Jones has eight years of powerlifting experience under his belt and has been coaching the sport since 2019.

“They’re not letting just anyone do it. I would suggest that I was selected because I’ve had a decent track record and history of coaching in international competitions before.”

Jones said he was pleasantly surprised so many of his athletes were chosen to compete. Some would be competing to try their best, and others would be aiming to break records, he said.

This would be Jones’ fourth time coaching at an international event after the 2022 Commonwealth Championships and the Masters World Championships in 2023 and 2024.

He said the Oceania Championship would host athletes from New Zealand, Australia, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Tahiti, Fiji, Nauru, Samoa, American Samoa, Niue and the Solomon Islands.

Judea powerlifters Kelly Egan, Stacey Handley, Delwyn Evans, Karen Humphreys and Sela Kingi, with their coach Mike Jones in front. Photo / Brydie Thompson

New Zealand’s team of 110 would compete across the four days.

Jones said every athlete needed some sort of coaching on the day of a competition.

The trick, he said, was to do as much planning as he could before the competition.

“If I’m unfamiliar with an athlete that I’m going to be working with, I get in touch with them, I talk to them, I look through their powerlifting history and I look where their strengths and weaknesses are.”

He said whether he was coaching one of his own or not, his plan stayed the same.

“I’m there for them. They have 100% of my attention and resources. Sometimes you might be coaching two athletes at the same time, but same thing; we work as a team, we work together.”

The Ruthless Barbell Club’s Masters athletes ranged from 41 to 81.

The competition will be Tauranga athlete Kelly Egan’s first after starting the sport two years ago. The 50-year-old said when she started, her lifting total was 280, now she’s at 360.

“It’s not easy at all.”

She said she often thought she was too old for the sport before remembering there was an 81-year-old on the team.

“We do it because we love it, and every time you do a PR [personal record], you want to get another one, and it’s just addictive.”

She said Jones was a professional and inspiring coach and she was proud to be on the team to represent NZ on the world stage.