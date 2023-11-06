Throngs of shoppers looking for great finds at a Frock Swap.

Swap your frock and save on seeds this month.

Envirohub Bay of Plenty are, for the first time, bringing their Frock Swap event to Katikati to help bring down the number of clothes dumped into landfill.

It’s also a great opportunity to save on clothes shopping, says community coordinator Cathy Donnelly.

‘’The cost of living crisis is hitting hard but the event gives the community a chance to come along and swap clothes and seeds so that they can reduce spending by saving on clothing shopping and growing their own food.’’

They have held several frock swaps in Tauranga which have always been a success, she says. For this event they are combining with Grow on Katikati for a combined Frock and Seed Swap.

There will also be a seamstress available who will be available to do on-the-spot clothing alterations for free.

‘’So, if you see the outfit of your dreams but it just needs a tweak, you can get it sorted on the evening and bring home your perfect outfit without having spent anything more than a gold coin.’’





The Details

What: Frock and Seed Swap

Where: Katikati Community Centre

When: November 23 at 5.30pm



