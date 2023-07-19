Tauranga artist Kenrick Smith makes his mark on Waihī Beach. Photos / Kenrick Smith, Rake Healing Sand Art

Envirohub BOP has found an eye-catching way to bring its anti-plastic message to the masses.

A 50-metre message in the form of sand art raked into Waihī Beach’s foreshore last Thursday made it clear: “Be the solution, not the pollution”.

Envirohub BOP, Western Bay District Council, Waihi Beach Surf Club and Sustainable Waihi Beach held the beach event, which included spectators watching Tauranga artist Kenrick Smith create the sand art.

Envirohub community co-ordinator Cathy Donnelly says they were keen to raise awareness of both the Plastic-Free July campaign and the Government’s phaseout this month of single-use plastic produce bags, plastic cutlery and plates, plastic straws and produce stickers.

‘’The purpose of the event was not only to bring the community together but to have discussions around the problem of single-use plastic and plastic pollution on our beloved beaches,’’ Cathy says.

About 125 people came to watch the sand turn into art. A maze area allowed people to walk around the artwork and read the message.

The day also included a beach clean-up, a bingo game with spot prizes, sausage sizzle and hot Milo.

More sand art at Waihi Beach.

‘’We hope that folks took away the message, like our sand art, nothing should be left behind on our beaches. While we might all be happy to roll our sleeves up and take part in clean-ups, we have an even more powerful role to play in our shopping choices. Being more mindful in our choices of clothing and household purchases, we can have a stronger impact on plastic pollution,’’ she says.

Phase three of the single-use phaseout includes PVC and polystyrene food and drink packaging to be banned in mid-2025.

For more information, visit environment.govt.nz.