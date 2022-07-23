Clean-up begins after serious crash that shut off Welcome Bay Rd overnight

The impact of a crash on Welcome Bay Rd overnight flung this brick posting several metres from its original location to the top left of the middle road cone. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

A man has been seriously injured in a crash that prompted the closure of a key Tauranga arterial route for several hours overnight.

The crash happened about 8pm on Welcome Bay Rd, near James Cook Drive and involved a single car crashing into fences, including a solid brick posting.

This morning the brick posting was lying several metres away from its original location. Other debris including part of a windscreen, wing mirrors, engine parts and a bag of meat were strewn around the crash site. The car was removed.

The man was taken to Tauranga Hospital with serious injuries. There was no change to his status available this morning.

Neighbours in the area said the crash was a "tragedy" and questioned the speed the vehicle must have been travelling at to inflict such damage to the brick fencing.

Welcome Bay Rd was closed for several hours with diversions in place at Kaitemako Rd and James Cook Drive.

More soon.