ANZMES has called on the Government to address “the systemic neglect” of New Zealanders with ME.
“Despite the severity and scale of the crisis, these individuals remain largely invisible, trapped within their homes and failed by a healthcare system ill-equipped to meet their needs,” a statement said.
Association president Fiona Charlton said their suffering was “compounded by a healthcare system that lacks the necessary expertise and facilities”.
ANZMES called on policymakers to establish dedicated funding for respite and long-term residential care facilities staffed by ME specialists, mandate ME/CFS education for healthcare professionals, and include ME/CFS in all national disability support policies and frameworks.
Complex Chronic Illness Support chief executive Miranda Whitwell said the illness impacted “entire families”, with parents giving up work to care fulltime for adult children.
Whitwell said it was supporting 807 people. It provided frozen meals, one-to-one assistance, support groups and workshops.
Health New Zealand Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty operations group director Pauline McGrath said it acknowledged the serious, long-term impact of ME/CFS.
Patients were generally cared for “in the same way” as people with other chronic conditions, she said.
As ME/CFS could present with a variety of symptoms, the healthcare required would vary between patients. This was best managed in primary care but GPs could refer patients to specialists when required, McGrath said.
In the Bay of Plenty, people with ME/CFS were considered for help under a pathway for people with conditions likely to last more than six months and with “very high needs”.
Support Net services included personal care, home help and respite to give carers a break, she said.
Patients who felt they were not receiving adequate healthcare could file a complaint with the Health and Disability Commissioner.