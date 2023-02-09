Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell and National Party leader Christopher Luxon talking to media at Uffindell's electorate office on February 9. Photo / Sandra Conchie

National Party leader Chris Luxon says his party has a “five-point inflation-fighting plan” that will raise incomes for all New Zealanders, including those struggling to cope with the cost of living crisis.

Luxon made the comment while speaking to media at Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell’s electorate office today.

He believed there was no proper economic plan to deal with the underlying cause of massive price increases - inflation.

“Our five-point inflation-fighting plan means we don’t pass costs on to businesses that lead to higher prices, and frees up immigration bottlenecks so we actually grow our productive economy and maximise our businesses’ opportunities.”

Luxon said the party believed in inflation-adjusted tax thresholds “so people get to keep more of their own money” and wanted the Reserve Bank to focus on fighting inflation.

“That’s how you tackle the underlying causes of what’s causing all the pain and suffering for all New Zealanders.”

Luxon said some Government projects, such as the now-canned TVNZ and RNZ merger, had been a “stupendous waste of money”.

Luxon said New Zealanders wanted their incomes raised, law and order restored and better health and education.

“They want a government that will actually get things done, that knows how to get things done and delivers better outcomes for all New Zealanders. And that’s what we are here to do.”

Yesterday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson disputed money had been “wasted” on trying to merge the two state-owned broadcasters, RNZ and TVNZ.

Luxon said National was also “deeply committed” to New Zealand’s goal of having net-zero carbon gas emissions by 2050, supported the Government’s emissions budget, and believed more money should be pumped into research and development and planning and consents to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy and electricity.

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell said National also planned to tackle a number of Tauranga’s big infrastructural and social challenges, including finishing local state highway projects and making sure key routes around the Port of Tauranga were “fit for purpose”.

“We’ve got to get a third berth at the Port of Tauranga. That’s absolutely crucial, and so is tackling the increased spate of crime, including the two dairy robberies in the past week.

“We have already announced a serious youth offenders policy where we will put young people into military facilities to help them rebuild their lives and get them refocused on the right things, and National also has a clear policy to push back on gangs.

“There are also disadvantaged people out there who start life a long way behind that line, and we need to work with them and their families to make sure they’ve got the best shot in life, and that keeps them away from crime in the first place. And we get them into school and into jobs, and into a better future.”