Christmas Parties have made a comeback after Covid. Photo / Getty Images

Clay bird shooting and beers, croquet and champagne, V8 bike tours, white water rafting, golf, lawn bowls and train rides. These are just some of the activities employers have opened their wallets for to celebrate the year at Christmas parties around the Bay of Plenty.

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley said Christmas functions gave employers an opportunity to show their appreciation in a way that best suited their company culture.

“It’s a time to reflect with your team on what you’ve achieved this year. In a period of staff shortages, most employers want to show their appreciation to retain their staff and minimise turnover next year. It’s important to acknowledge your team before many go on leave and start thinking about the New Year.”

Last year chamber staff enjoyed a “thrilling ride around the city on the V8 bikes” then an afternoon lunch on the Strand and it would be doing something similar this year.

He said many businesses were getting outdoors.

“They don’t mind travelling for clay bird shooting, lawn bowls, golf, or a cruise on Tauranga Harbour.”

Jackie Rich from Ballance Agri‑Nutrients said it hired the Bay Oval for the family Christmas party for its Mount Maunganui teams with food trucks and fun activities for the younger family members.

“When we have our party, our team look forward to it for months, children start asking parents to find out which food trucks will be available and whether they can really have as much ice cream as they like.”

Ballance chief executive Mark Wynne with head of strategy Nathan Searle at its Christmas Party. Photo / Supplied

At other sites, it would hold barbeques and beer for staff to relax and wind down with their colleagues before they finished for the year.

Christmas gifts from suppliers would also be raffled off at the barbecues while its Sports and Social Club had a children’s party every year.

“One of our four organisational values is Connections so we place a high priority in bringing our team and their families together for a social event such as a Christmas Party, especially when we haven’t been able to gather in large numbers for the last few years.”

Scion chief executive Dr Julian Elder said a special highlight for Rotorua staff at Christmas was the annual ‘Prisoner Dash’ – a 3.5km dash around the perimeter of Scion’s campus.

Scion Rotorua staff at its annual Christmas ‘Prisoner Dash’. Photo / Supplied

“While participation is not compulsory, fancy dress is always encouraged, and people start planning their costumes early.”

Since 2004, more than 200 people had participated in the activity, he said.

Christmas celebrations at Scion also involved connecting with colleagues over lunch at its Rotorua and Christchurch campuses.

A Zespri spokesman said in the past it had celebrated Christmas with a 1997-themed event, Christmas at the Races, a Hawaiian Beach Theme and Rocktopia and the Indoor Inflatable Park for families.

It had already held its Family Christmas Party at head office and had an afternoon of face painting, lawn games, Santa photos and party food.

The New Zealand team would come together for an Italian-themed lunch, music and awards while all the offshore offices were celebrating in different ways.

He said the Christmas parties were “very important as a way to bring the team together at the end of the year to celebrate all our hard effort”.

NZME asked people via Facebook what their Christmas work party would look like this year.

Tiana Koia said they were going to play mini golf and have a barbecue.

“It’s all for our families this year, not just the work staff so I’m happy about that.”

Taylor Frederiksen said “going out on a yacht with kai and drinks and a secret Santa with a twist”.

It was the Amazing Race for Tina-Marie Nelson, clay bird shooting and beers for Ethan Saverinsen and Bev Skilling workplace was doing croquet and champagne. Other activities included Sip and Paint, surfing, yoga, jet skiing, dinner, drinks and a DJ.

PMG Funds people and operations general manager Susan Jamieson said she thought the Black Ferns had demonstrated successful teams were built on a culture of togetherness.

Events like Christmas parties, beyond being fun, provide an important opportunity for companies to invest in the relationships that ultimately improve their performance. Connection was particularly relevant for businesses after a couple of years working under Covid-influenced conditions.

“Of course, the economic environment might influence the size and scale of any celebration but in a tight labour market, to retain talent, it’s also important for staff to feel part of a culture and end-of-year celebrations have a role to play in this.”

Meanwhile, Tauranga City Council human resources manager Tony Aitken said its people worked hard and it was important for them as an organisation to recognise that.

It did not have a full-staff Christmas function but managers were given a guide of $25 per team member for Christmas functions.

“This contribution acknowledges the effort of our staff throughout the year and encourages people to get together to reflect on the year’s achievements.”

She said the social club organised a Christmas Party for its members every year and it subsidised those costs through annual membership fees.

Rotorua Lakes Council organisational enablement deputy chief executive Thomas Colle said $20 per staff member goes towards their own team function which was organised in their own time.

“The contribution towards individual team functions is a small acknowledgement to recognise the hard work that our staff put in, especially given the last few years have been challenging with Covid and not being able to celebrate together.”

Previously the council put on a staff lunch on the last day of the year, but Covid had put an end to that.

The council did not use ratepayer money to purchase gifts for staff. However, its offices would close at midday on December 21 to enable staff to spend time with whānau and friends ahead of the busy festive season, he said.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council chief executive John Holyoake said its people were the most important asset.

It holds an annual catered barbecue on the final day of the working year for 220 people at an estimated cost of $60 each.

“So this tradition is a chance to recognise the incredible mahi they do throughout the year. Here everyone can unwind and relax with colleagues to mark the start of the summer break.

“In a time when we are all facing the same challenges – rising living costs and Covid etc – this is more important than ever.”

A Te Whatu Ora Lakes spokesman said it was having an all-staff barbecue lunch that cost $16,000 - down from $17,900 last year.

He said the barbecue was to acknowledge and thank all the staff for the hard work they had undertaken during the year.

Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand hospital and specialist services national director Fionnagh Dougan said it was fitting to acknowledge the incredible mahi of all of its staff across the motu and those from across the wider health system who had worked tirelessly to care for New Zealanders during what had been a challenging couple of years.

It was holding modest events within local hospitals and services and each area was choosing something that worked best for them and their staff within a nominal budget.

“In some cases, this might be a barbecue onsite, or a morning tea. Often staff may be invited to bring their own food to share with others.”

She said many local thank-you events were longstanding traditions.

“They also provide an important opportunity for staff to connect, share and celebrate as we all head into the Christmas period and look forward to spending some time away from work and with our families and loved ones.”