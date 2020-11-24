Christmas Appeal: Foodbank searches for new depot after demand means it's run out of space

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin loves their current location, but says they've outgrown it. Photo / George Novak

The Foodbank is looking for a new depot after soaring demand has it running out of space.

Tauranga Community Foodbank has been at its current depot on Brook St for five years: a "fabulous" location, based in Tauranga Central and close to bus stops with a supportive landlord who gave them rent reductions during the pandemic.

"We're happy here, we just have a few issues with size ... we've outgrown where we are," manager Nicki Goodwin said.

Year-on-year, the foodbank had seen an increase in demand for its services, which - pre-Covid - was linked to housing affordability.

This had been amplified by the widespread hardship brought on by the pandemic.

Goodwin said they began noticing the shrinking space 12 to 18 months ago.

They had needed to invest in pallet racking to utilise space and have also had to store food at other locations.

The ideal new location would be between 400-500sq m with high ceilings, insulated, have sufficient parking for clients and volunteers, separate space for delivering and receiving food parcels, centrally located and close to bus stops.

A bigger space would help them store the food for more people needing it now and would put them in a better position financially as they would be able to take advantage of bulk-deals.

They also needed to be prepared for emergencies, which Goodwin said was demonstrated when the country went into lockdown and people were unable to get the necessities.

"When we do have an emergency and food is a priority, we need to make sure we've always got ample supplies."

While they were well stocked when things turned south for the world in March, "we're very mindful that we have to maintain that at all times".

"We have to be here ... for any kind of emergency."