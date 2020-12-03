Christmas Appeal: Bay City Mitsubishi calling on public to fill the van for foodbank

Bay City Mitsubishi's Dan Angland is calling on the community to help fill the van with food and clothes for local charities. Photo / George Novak

"It's Christmas, it's what it's all about."

Bay City Mitsubishi is calling on the community to help it fill its van for local charities this Christmas.

The car dealership kicked off the drive with $500-worth of food and is calling on its customers and the community to help fill the van by December 22.

Marketing manager Dan Angland said about one quarter of the van was full with items from the staff and customers.

The business recently started to support local groups, donating $500 to a group each month.

Angland said their drive was initially just going to be the foodbank, with food being an important basic need.

With Christmas on the horizon, Angland said they chose the foodbank, and wanting to ramp it up, decided to get customers, staff and the community on board.

"It's very easy as a middle-class person to not understand what it would be like to have no food or housing, anytime, let alone this time [of the year]."

All the food donations will go to the Tauranga Community Foodbank.

Those who want to donate something other than food could donate clothing.

This will go to Awhina House and Takitimu House, which support homeless men and women and provide transitional accommodation in Tauranga.

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said Bay City Mitsubishi was really reaching into the heart of the city by supporting them and the two shelters.

"What a great example that is being set."

Items needed to fill the van

Food

• Tinned soup, fish, fruit, vegetables

• Long-life milk

• Baking supplies (cocoa, icing sugar)

• Cereal (Cornflakes and Rice Bubbles)

• Any Christmas treats

Clothing & household - new and used

• Hats, jandals and summer clothing

• Cutlery and dinner sets

• Beach towels

• Women's summer nightwear

Personal

• Large size nappies (over 13kg)

• Soap and deodorant

• Razors and make-up

(All other items welcome)

Please bring items to:

140 Cameron Rd, before December 22.