Chorus communications boxes are given a new lease of life by local artists, who are paid for their work. Photo / Supplied

Seven Chorus cabinets in the Hauraki District are set to become works of art, thanks to the talents of local artists and the Chorus Cabinets' art initiative.

Artists were asked to submit a design to Chorus that reflected something unique about each cabinet location, including a rainbow-themed design to celebrate inclusivity.

"This is the first time Chorus Cabinet Art has worked with Hauraki District Council to promote their project to the community," said Mayor Toby Adams.

"It's been brilliant to see all the entries and enthusiasm for the project – thanks to all the artists who entered and congratulations to the selected artists and their designs. We'd love to see Chorus back for more."

With over 11,000 telecommunications cabinets across New Zealand, Chorus is giving artists the opportunity to use the cabinets as a canvas to bring some colour and visual interest to their local streets.

The selected Hauraki designs reflect the rural nature of Ngatea; the connection to the Firth of Thames in Orongo, tuis in Aorangi and Waihi and the connection to Matariki from Paeroa College.

Waihi has an interesting take on the mining history with Rebecca Coggins' Fantasy Mine and the colourful soundwaves highlighting the historic Pye Radio Company near Moresby Ave are all unique snapshots of life in the district.

Jo Seddon, Chorus' community relations manager, says they can't wait to see the designs come to life on the local cabinets.

It's not just a labour of love either, Chorus supplies the materials and the artists are paid between $400 and $1500, depending on the size of their cabinet. Artists have until the end of March 2023 to complete their work.

"As the weather improves, the artists will be out painting their cabinets, so keep an eye out for them and watch their designs come to life. Give them a wave or a toot as you go past," said Mayor Adams. "They'll love the support I'm sure."