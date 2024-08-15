Wayne and Chloe Wright pictured in 2017.

Wright founded the Bethlehem Birthing Centre in 2014 as a social enterprise.

In 1996 she co-founded BestStart Educare, with the first centre opened on Waihi Rd. It now operates under the Wright Family Foundation.

The statement today said the scholarship was to support students who had excelled in Rockquest Promotions’ high school music programmes, Smokefreerockquest or Smokefree Tangata Beats.

Anyone in Years 12 or 13 who made the top 30 of either event or was a regional musicianship award winner was eligible.

Chloe’s son and the foundation’s director of music and arts, Ollie Wright, said his mother was “incredibly passionate about helping rangatahi to realise their potential”.

“She was probably best known for her dedication to helping young mothers and children. But she was also a strong advocate for ‘growing the good’ in our young people in New Zealand.

“It’s truly an honour to carry on this sentiment by celebrating young musicians’ achievements by offering them support to further their education at a tertiary level.”

Rockquest Promotions general manager Matt Ealand said the scholarship was a “key part” in a musician’s journey.

“Not only will it assist them with their studies but it helps them access a diverse range of career opportunities in the future - from work in the arts and entertainment world, through to the tech, creative, and business sectors.”

The scholarship applicant’s field of study must relate to the music industry or arts sector, such as classical or commercial music, communications, commerce and management, music production, performing arts, creative writing, and event management.

Applications for any field of study will also be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Applications close on August 28. More information can be found on the Smokefreerockquest website.