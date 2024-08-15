Bay of Plenty humanitarian Chloe Wright pictured at the Bethlehem Birthing Centre in 2022. Photo / Andrew Warner
A new tertiary education scholarship has been launched in memory of late Bay of Plenty philanthropist and businesswoman Chloe Wright to support young people to “realise their potential”.
The annual Chloe Wright Scholarship - a partnership between the Wright Family Foundation and Rockquest Promotions Limited - will support one student each year with up to $7000 towards tuition fees for three years, a media release today said.
Anyone in Years 12 or 13 who made the top 30 of either event or was a regional musicianship award winner was eligible.
Chloe’s son and the foundation’s director of music and arts, Ollie Wright, said his mother was “incredibly passionate about helping rangatahi to realise their potential”.
“She was probably best known for her dedication to helping young mothers and children. But she was also a strong advocate for ‘growing the good’ in our young people in New Zealand.
“It’s truly an honour to carry on this sentiment by celebrating young musicians’ achievements by offering them support to further their education at a tertiary level.”
Rockquest Promotions general manager Matt Ealand said the scholarship was a “key part” in a musician’s journey.
“Not only will it assist them with their studies but it helps them access a diverse range of career opportunities in the future - from work in the arts and entertainment world, through to the tech, creative, and business sectors.”
The scholarship applicant’s field of study must relate to the music industry or arts sector, such as classical or commercial music, communications, commerce and management, music production, performing arts, creative writing, and event management.
Applications for any field of study will also be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Applications close on August 28. More information can be found on the Smokefreerockquest website.