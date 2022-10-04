The TECT Rescue Helicopter responded to the incident in Welcome Bay. Photo / Supplied

The TECT Rescue Helicopter responded to the incident in Welcome Bay. Photo / Supplied

A child is in critical condition after falling out of a tree at a local reserve in Welcome Bay.

Philips Search & Rescue Trust spokeswoman Sharni Weir said the TECT Rescue Helicopter responded to an incident in Welcome Bay at around 5.30pm Tuesday where a child had fallen from a tree.

"At the scene, our Critical Care Flight Paramedic performed a life-saving procedure on a child who had fallen from a tree," she said.

The child was "urgently transported" to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

A police spokesperson said they responded to an incident at Keam Reserve in Welcome Bay yesterday evening.

St John was notified at 4.58pm, sending one ambulance and one helicopter to the scene, a spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one unit assisted in helping the helicopter land.