Chelsea Winter's book Supergood symbolic for young family

Chef Chelsea Winter has created her sixth book and it's been flying off the shelves. Photo / Supplied

It's not every day a former "raging carnivore" creates a cookbook full of plant-based delights but that's just what Chelsea Winter has done with her new book, Supergood.

Flicking through its pages, you'd never guess the recipes didn't contain dairy, meat or eggs, and that's just the way she wants it.

"I hope you turn to every page and go 'oh I'd like to try that'."

Even though you'll see no mention of cheese or cream, mince or chicken, Winter says the recipes in the book will still be familiar to followers of her work.

She's effusive with the adjectives - "comforting, hearty, family-friendly, super tasty and delicious food that's got a bit of oomph to it" - surprising coming from someone who just a few years ago ate meat and dairy multiple times a day.

"I worked really hard to make sure all the recipes delivered that because there are going to be a lot of people serving this up to sceptical family members, and perhaps they are even sceptical themselves.

"It's cool to be able to show people you can do it and it's delicious."

Just a few years ago Winter was a self-proclaimed "raging carnivore" who ate meat and dairy products multiple times a day.

The move to eating more plant-based meals was a "meandering" process for Winter, who says she gradually became more aware of what she ate, where it came from and its impact on her body and the planet.

"I decided I really need to create a book to celebrate all the amazing new things I've learned about how to cook this way because it's really exciting and a really beautiful way to eat and the recipes are so delicious."

Chelsea Winter with partner Douglas and son Sky. Photo / Supplied

It is a learning curve she wants to share - a whole new world, and for some, a new language of lesser-known ingredients, such as aquafaba, jackfruit or hemp seed milk.

It was "half science experiment" in some ways, she says, as she tackled the challenge of devising new, plant-based ways to make old favourites like caramel slice.

It turns out that making sweetened condensed milk out of coconut cream isn't that difficult, she says.

New cooking challenges weren't the only challenge - there was also baby Sky in the mix.

"It was hard, hard work but I'm very lucky in the sense I have [my partner] Douglas here at home with me and it was a real team effort. A lot of energy goes into putting a book together and a lot of energy goes into taking care of a baby.

"This book is really a representation of our family. We created a book and we created a new family and we're creating a new life together and it's almost quite symbolic of us and who we are and where we are at the moment."

For Winter, the Covid-19 lockdown was a light at the end of the tunnel of sorts. The book was in the process of being finalised so she and partner Douglas Renall finally had time to relax.

"It was quiet and we really needed that time so lockdown was almost a bit of a blessing for us."

The Te Puna-based chef has been blown away by the response so far to Supergood.

"It's a huge jump from my previous five books but what I've experienced so far is an overwhelmingly positive response."

Chelsea Winter at her Te Puna home. Photo / Supplied

People told her they were initially sceptical but had flicked through the photos and realised plant-based cooking wasn't the massive challenge they might have thought - and the food was something they and their family would happily eat.

"It's been the most incredible experience," she says.

"People are really excited about it, which to me just means everything because it means people are ready. Ready for inspiration and ready for change."

Supergood has already sold out on sites such as Book Depository and was on its third reprint just a few days after the launch.

She's quick to debunk any myths plant-based food is tasteless or repetitive.

"Any food can be bland or boring.

"There's this kind of stigma around plant-based food that it must be boring or a lettuce leaf and lentils on a plate.

"I made sure with every single recipe when you leaf through the book, if you didn't know it was plant-based, you wouldn't know just by looking at the photos."

She believes everything you need in a plant-based diet is at your fingertips in the supermarket.

"I know we've grown up in a place where a meal is not a meal unless it's got a big piece of meat sitting on a plate with three veg but times have changed.

Chelsea Winter at her Te Puna home. Photo / Supplied

"The main obstacle is the perception of what plant-based food must be like. That's why I wrote Supergood.

"But I think people are becoming more open-minded and there's a perspective shift happening globally. This is not a fad, this is not some flash-in-the-pan diet. I really believe eating more plant-based food is the future, and it's a really easy way for us as individuals to make more sustainable, healthful, and compassionate choices. There's no disputing it anymore."

With so many recipes online, why do people still buy cookbooks? Winter says a cookbook is more than just recipes, it's an experience.

"I think a big part of it is trust. Food and cooking are a very important ritual in people's lives and a personal thing.

"Cooking food [by] someone you know and can trust is a nicer experience than just printing something off the internet, crossing your fingers and hoping for the best.

"There's something really nice about opening up a cookbook and having it sitting there on the bench, perusing it, bookmarking recipes."

Winter has poured a lot of time and energy into the book, all while raising her first child, and it's difficult to pick a favourite recipe - so she names three.

The 10-second aioli - "close to my heart … we have it with just about everything" - the vanilla or strawberry celebration cake - "so easy and so delicious" - and the samosa stuffed potatoes - "so easy and yum".

Creating the book itself took around six months, but getting to a place where she felt ready to create a plant-based cookbook took much longer.

"I didn't know how to cook delicious plant-based food when I first started this journey.

"I've learned and spent a long time researching, studying and testing and becoming familiar with it and creating these recipes so that other people don't have to.

"They can just open the book and go 'oh my god a plant-based lasagna that looks like that!' and make it and it's going to be delicious."

Supergood is Winter's sixth book. It is available at shop.chelseawinter.co.nz or at most bookshops.

Quickfire questions

Favourite meal of the day?

Second breakfast.

Sweet or savoury?

Both.

Favourite cuisine?

Plant-based deliciousness.

Favourite recipe to make?

Chocolate ice cream.

One piece of kitchen equipment you couldn't live without?

Wooden chopping board and chef's knife.

One ingredient you couldn't live without?

Quality salt.

Best advice you have received?

Don't worry what others think - always do what feels right in your heart.

Who is your favourite chef and why?>

Jamie Oliver because he's a shining beacon of goodness.

Highlight of the year so far?

The launch of Supergood and the response I received. Just wow.

Hot, medium or mild?

Hot!