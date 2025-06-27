A covered-up bus lane sign on Cameron Rd. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Bill Secole, owner of Antiques & Collectables on Cameron Rd between 11th and 12th Aves, said there was confusion about whether parking was allowed at different times of the day.

He said the changes caused many businesses to shut up shop.

“No one wants to go near Cameron Rd,” he said.

Near 10th Ave, small motor sales and service business Naismith & Jones owner Derek Payne said the changes to Cameron Rd were one factor that would “kill it”.

Payne said that while the changes improved the look of the street, he did not believe they were practical or safe.

Clockwise from top left: Naismith & Jones owner Derek Payne, Antiques & Collectables owner Bill Secole, Tauranga Eyecare by Langford Callard optical assistant Jessica Govan, and Yogijis Food Mart owner/operator Mahipal Kalen. Photos / Brydie Thompson

“You have bikes racing down the footpaths, nearly hitting pedestrians,” he said.

Yogijis Food Mart owner and operator, Mahipal Kalen, said the bus lane has made it harder for customers to stop at his shop.

It would shut down his business if parking were further reduced or the bus lane use expanded, he said.

Tauranga Eyecare by Langford Callard optical assistant Jessica Govan said the changes to Cameron Rd had not affected them, but there was concern over future parking plans.

“It is already difficult enough finding parking in the morning,” Govan said.

Broomtree owner Inhey Kim.

Broomtree owner Inhey Kim has been in Tauranga for about three years and said the changes to the road layout had not impacted his cafe.

He said that in Korea and Auckland, where he had previously lived, a lack of parking was a reality and something he was accustomed to.

Noor Boutique and Jewellery owner Sumandeep Kaur said the 30-minute parking limit outside her shop prevented her customers from staying for more extended periods.

Noor Boutique and Jewellery owner Sumandeep Kaur.

Smith’s Motorcycles owner Joe Szabo moved to 408 Cameron Rd in March, and although he had plenty of parking at his new location, he had seen other businesses struggle.

“It might be good to open up more parking,” he said.

Council city centre infrastructure lead Shawn Geard said the council decided to delay activating the part-time bus lanes after they were marked, acknowledging the markings may confuse motorists and customers.

A decision on the future of the bus lanes was expected later this year, Geard said.

Smith’s Motorcycles owner Joe Szabo and Bear the dog.

“In the meantime, signs with bus lane times are covered and/or turned away from the road and the existing parking limit signs remain in place.”

The council was not aware of any concerns raised by businesses about cycle and pedestrian safety along Cameron Rd, Geard said.

It encouraged cyclists to use the cycleway on the eastern side of the street.

“Cyclists and pedestrians need to share the available space. Everyone has a role to play in keeping each other safe, including drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.”

There were no blanket plans to adjust 30-minute parking limits. If businesses want to discuss parking limits with the council, it was open to having those conversations, Geard said.

“Different businesses have different needs.

“Some businesses, such as convenience stores and fast-food outlets, need a high turnover of car parks, and others need parking where customers can stay longer.”

Landlord Christine Currie objected to the 7th Ave and Cameron Rd intersection being closed off. Photo / Alex Cairns

Other Stage 1 changes included closing the intersection with 7th Ave to create a cul-de-sac and removing the turn right into 12th Ave.

Those changes are to remain in place after a recent decision by the council.

The City Delivery Committee was presented with options following concerns raised by local businesses about the changes.

Landlord Christine Currie, who had objected to the 7th Ave change, said the council decision to keep the change, which had removed several “valuable” 7th Ave car parks, was “disappointing”.

Currie owns 405 Cameron Rd on the corner of 7th Ave – where Bay of Plenty Times and SunLive publisher NZME is based, along with another business.

Meanwhile, planning for Cameron Rd Stage 2 – which was set to make changes to the southern end of the road, including the extension of the bus and cycle lanes – continued.

Geard said since planning began in 2022, it had gone through four phases of community engagement, including direct input from local business owners.

“Government co-funding for the project was not prioritised in the 2024-2027 National Land Transport Programme, so the council is currently exploring other value-for-money options which prioritise enabling housing intensity and support transport network efficiency,” he said.

A report on these options was due back to the council’s City Future Committee in August. Further community consultation on the preferred choice for the project would follow.