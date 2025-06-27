Antiques & Collectables owner Bill Secole said the changes caused businesses to shut up shop. Photo / Brydie Thompson
Business owners on Tauranga’s Cameron Rd say confusion over parking and bus lanes is putting pressure on customer access and helping to “kill” the street.
Along with a two-way cycle lane, clearways intended to be peak-hour bus lanes were installed as part of the TaurangaCity Council’s $110 million, first-stage Cameron Rd upgrade works, completed last year.
But the council decided to delay “activating” the bus lanes as the markings were too confusing. Bus lane signs have been covered or turned away, with a decision on their future due later this year.
The part-time bus lanes were to operate between 7–9am and 4–6pm on weekdays, during which times kerbside parking would not have been permitted.
Several business owners said unclear signage had led to ticketing and customer frustration.
Smith’s Motorcycles owner Joe Szabo moved to 408 Cameron Rd in March, and although he had plenty of parking at his new location, he had seen other businesses struggle.
“It might be good to open up more parking,” he said.
Council city centre infrastructure lead Shawn Geard said the council decided to delay activating the part-time bus lanes after they were marked, acknowledging the markings may confuse motorists and customers.
A decision on the future of the bus lanes was expected later this year, Geard said.
“In the meantime, signs with bus lane times are covered and/or turned away from the road and the existing parking limit signs remain in place.”
The council was not aware of any concerns raised by businesses about cycle and pedestrian safety along Cameron Rd, Geard said.
“Government co-funding for the project was not prioritised in the 2024-2027 National Land Transport Programme, so the council is currently exploring other value-for-money options which prioritise enabling housing intensity and support transport network efficiency,” he said.
A report on these options was due back to the council’s City Future Committee in August. Further community consultation on the preferred choice for the project would follow.