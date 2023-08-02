Catherine Sharp from Katikati Rescue Cats. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Katikati Rescue Cats’ kitty is empty.

The “cat lady of Katikati”, Catherine Sharp, has run out of money and can no longer take in any more stray or abandoned cats.

She’s shutting up shop after she finds homes for 18 cats and kittens still at the rescue, situated at the back of her home.

“I’m broke. I have got no money and I can’t carry it on."

Catherine has run the rescue since 2021 with helpers, but now just has grandson Tydence helping her.

Monetary donations have buttoned off and donations of food and cat litter have also dwindled in the last six months.

Catherine puts it down to the cost of living.

"Everyone is struggling.

“I’ve got some lovely people who are giving me Purina and wet food, but I still have to buy it, and cat litter. I only get small donations of money now, and they always seem to be from the same lovely people. I’m in debt.”

Cat food and litter are ongoing expenses. Her cats go through a box of packaged wet food a day. Flea treatment and worming is extremely expensive, she says.

There’s also kitten rearing, which takes time, and Catherine works fulltime as a realtor.

Luckily, there’s the SPCA’s Snip ‘n Chip campaign, which offers residents with a Community Services Card the opportunity to desex and microchip their female cat for $30, or their male cat for $25.

She also receives help from Ōmokoroa Pet Vets’ Dr Nick Sygrove.

There is a small chance Catherine will continue to run the rescue if she receives more donations. The earnings from any houses listed with her will go towards the cat rescue, she says.

A recent Katikati Rescue Cats Facebook post said: “Rescue will not be taking on more cats. We have no funds left, just bills. I will be here for advice if you need, and [will] help you to desex and rehome [your cats]. If there is anyone wanting to take over the rescue, please message me.”

Ideally, Catherine would love someone to take on the cat rescue who is in a better position to do so.

"Although it is very rewarding saving animals, it can also be heartbreaking when you have to put a sick cat down.

“It’s financially crippling, and to ask people for money all the time - it’s hard work.

“Normally, a cat rescue person will only last a couple of years as it’s a tough job.”

She worries for the cat colonies in Katikati.

“Fairview Rd is one spot. Matahui Rd has over 50 cats running wild; there’s Clive Rd, Wills Rd, and there are many, many cats in Bowentown,” she says.

She believes there are sick cats and cats with feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) in some colonies.

Although Catherine is not taking on any more cats, she’s still available for advice and education.

“If [people] have sick cats, I can advise them. I’m not walking away, I just can’t afford to take any more.”

For more information, visit Katikati Rescue Cats’ Facebook page. Donations can be sent to BNZ account number 02-0340-0000429-002. Catherine can be contacted on 021 401 806.