Casting call from Waihī Drama Society

Kiwi comedian Penny Ashton, seen here in a previous performance, will be taking to the stage in September for 'Austen Found' at the Waihī Drama Society.

It’s an action-packed next few months at Waihī Drama Society.

There’ll be world-class drama, a puppet show, plenty of movies, a British comedy you can be a part of, the AGM, live performances from Chris Green and Penny Ashton, as well as a local production of Fiddler On The Roof.

Cash on Delivery

Introducing the comedy stylings of Michael Cooney via a fast-paced physical comedy, Cash on Delivery is about a con artist claiming benefits for made-up dole recipients. Every attempt to go straight gets him deeper in trouble, and enlisting the help of his new bungling lodger, Norman, only makes matters worse.

Waihī Drama Society is looking to cast the following parts:

Eric Swan - a con artist. 50 or so. Needs to be quite fit, as it’s an energetic role.

Linda Swan - Eric’s wife. She has no idea what he’s been up to.

Norman Bassett - lodger, 20 - 50 years old. This is the funny guy role.

Brenda Dixon - under 50, a bit emotional, Norman’s fiancé.

Uncle George - 50 or older. Needs to be of light build. Will be manhandled.

Clive Jenkins - any age. No sense of humour, but is always helpful.

Sally Chessington - any age. Soft-spoken and sympathetic social worker.

Mr Forbright - any age. Dry and strictly business; a tall person preferred.

Dr Chapman - any age, male or female. Marriage guidance councillor.

Ms Cowper - 50 or older. Needs to be the same height and build as Norman.

Director Paul Ferguson says it is one of the funniest plays ever written. He should know - he’s either acted in or directed it five times!

“It never fails to have the audience in fits from the moment the curtains open.”

Contact Paul on 027 381 0436 email: budzltd@gmail.com.

Full programme: